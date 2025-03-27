Việt Nam, Indonesia strengthen partnership, friendship

HÀ NỘI — The Việt Nam-Indonesia Friendship Association (VIFA) and the Indonesian Embassy in Việt Nam on March 27 held a seminar on cooperation and friendship between the two countries.

Speaking at the event, themed "Việt Nam- Indonesia Towards 2045: Strengthening Partnership, Expanding Cooperation, and Deepening Friendship," Deputy Director-General of the Voice of Vietnam (VOV) and VIFA President Trần Minh Hùng emphasised the traditional relations between Việt Nam and Indonesia, saying 70 years ago, Indonesia was the first country in Southeast Asia to officially establish diplomatic relations with Việt Nam.

Việt Nam is Indonesia’s first comprehensive strategic partner in ASEAN. The two sides regularly exchange delegations at all levels, especially the high level, including the visits to Việt Nam by Indonesian President Joko Widodo in January 2024 and President-elect Prabowo Subianto in September the same year, along with Party General Secretary Tô Lâm’s state visit to Indonesia earlier this month.

These high-level visits affirm the importance of the good traditional friendship between the two countries, towards the 70th anniversary of their diplomatic relations in 2025.

In ASEAN, Indonesia is Việt Nam's third-largest trading partner, while Việt Nam is Indonesia's fourth-largest trading partner. Bilateral trade exceeded US$16 billion last year, with Việt Nam's exports estimated at over US$6 billion, the highest ever recorded. The bilateral trade revenue has quadrupled in the past 10 years.

Together with political and economic cooperation, people-to-people exchanges and locality-to locality connections of the two countries have also been strengthened, with increased travels and visits between citizens.

Hùng said that the seminar is expected to help provide updates on economic cooperation, as well as potential and opportunities for bilateral trade ties.

Indonesian Ambassador to Việt Nam Denny Abdi noted that the two countries share a common vision of becoming developed nations by 2045. To that end, it is necessary for all stakeholders to promote mutually beneficial cooperation, especially in the economic sector, he said. — VNA/VNS