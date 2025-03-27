Dozens of jets, helicopters train in HCM City for 50th anniversary parade

HCM CITY — Dozens of fighter jets and helicopters from the Air Defense - Air Force Service conducted training flights around HCM City this morning to prepare for the military parade celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and Việt Nam's National Reunification Day (April 30, 1975 - 2025).

The aircraft included 10 Mi-8 and Mi-17 helicopters, six Yak-130 military training aircraft, and seven Su-30MK2 fighter jets.

The fighter jets took off in formations from Biên Hoà air base in Đồng Nai province, with each formation taking off around three to five minutes apart.

Helicopters flew in three-four-three formations, while fighter jets flew in groups of three to four aircraft, with the leading formation being one to two kilometres ahead.

Upon reaching HCM City, the aircrafts approached from the An Phú area (Thủ Đức City), flying along the Saigon River towards the Independence Palace.

In the city centre area, they flew at an altitude of 350-400 metres, and upon reaching the riverbank at Bạch Đằng Wharf, where there are no obstructing buildings, they descended to 200 metres.

According to the proposed plan, the aircrafts will circle the HCM City centre area twice before returning to Biên Hoà air base.

Tomorrow, the planes will perform aerobatic manoeuvres and release flares from Bạch Đằng wharf to the Landmark 81 building if the weather is favourable.

According to the plan, the aircraft formation will perform various complex aerobatic manoeuvres, including breakaways, spins, and flare releases, in HCM City on April 30. — VNS