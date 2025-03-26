Việt Nam to receive higher ODA from Australia in 2025-26

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam is expected to receive AUD96.6 million (US$61 million) of development assistance from Australia in the 2025-26 fiscal year, per a recent budget plan announced by the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT).

This amount is AUD1 million higher than the support Việt Nam received from Australia in the previous period.

Development projects to be carried out in Việt Nam will focus on developing an inclusive and self-reliant economy, enhancing human resources to meet socio-economic growth targets, strengthening climate change adaptation and resilience, as well as reducing emissions.

Since the two countries established official diplomatic ties in 1973, Australia has provided AUD3 billion (VNĐ48 trillion) in development assistance to Việt Nam.

The Australian support includes technical and financial assistance for two bridges in Việt Nam, 26.4 million COVID-19 vaccine doses, and more than 7,000 scholarships for Vietnamese citizens.

According to Australian treasurer Jim Chalmers, the country will allocate AUD5.1 billion ($3.2 billion) for international development assistance, of which the Pacific region will receive AUD2.2 billion and the Southeast Asian region AUD 1.3 billion.

In regard to development projects in Southeast Asia, Australia is expected to focus on addressing climate change impacts, promoting inclusive and sustainable growth, health security and community resilience. — VNS