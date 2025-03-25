Press cooperation helps boost Việt Nam - China relations

HÀ NỘI — Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of its Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilisation Nguyễn Trọng Nghĩa hosted a delegation of the People's Daily of China, led by its Editor-in-Chief Chen Jianwen, in Hà Nội on Tuesday, during which the former called for stronger press cooperation between the two nations.

Nghĩa expressed his delight at the positive development of the Việt Nam-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership in recent times, stressing that Việt Nam considers developing relations with China a top priority and a strategic choice in its foreign policy.

He hoped that in the coming time, the two countries will continue to effectively implement the agreements and common perceptions reached by the two Parties' and nations' high-ranking leaders, thus further deepening and elevating the bilateral relations, and building a Việt Nam-China community with a shared future that carries strategic significance.

Highly valuing the contributions of press agencies from both countries, including Nhân Dân (People) Newspaper of Việt Nam and the People's Daily of China, in strengthening mutual understanding between Vietnamese and Chinese people, Nghĩa suggested the two media outlets continue to build on their achievements and maintain their pioneering role in promoting the achievements and prospects of the good friendship and cooperation between Việt Nam and China.

He suggested the Vietnamese Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilisation and the Publicity Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, and press agencies from both countries to foster delegation exchanges and share experiences, theories, and practical insights on Party building and protecting the ideological foundation of the Parties, towards reinforcing political trust, and practically and comprehensively stepping up the bilateral cooperation.

For his part, Chen said the visit had provided valuable insights, noting that the innovative communication methods and creative journalistic products of Nhân Dân Newspaper had inspired his delegation with many ideas for renovating Party journalism.

Sharing Nghĩa's views on cooperation between the two countries in communication and journalism, Chen expressed his hope that the two side's press agencies will continue to boost their cooperation, contributing effectively to promoting the Việt Nam-China relations. — VNA/VNS