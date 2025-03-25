PM calls for bold policies to drive education, healthcare development

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính ordered breakthrough policies to revolutionise the education and healthcare systems while chairing a government meeting with the Ministries of Education and Training, and Health in Hà Nội on Tuesday.

The discussion centred on the draft proposals for the issuance of two resolutions on national target programmes, covering education and training development, and public healthcare, population, and development for the 2026-35 period.

PM Chính ordered the two ministries to integrate feedback from the permanent Cabinet members and the Standing Board of the Government’s Party Committee, establish a dedicated task force to review existing policies, and ensure that all plans align with directives from Party General Secretary Tô Lâm. He stated that the final submissions must be concise and focused with specific goals, projects, and timelines to guarantee feasibility and effectiveness.

For the national target program on education and training development, he demanded an approach to human development that cultivates not just academic knowledge, but also ethical character, cultural awareness, and creativity potential.

Specific directives must include ways to improve education quality and promote the responsibilities of teachers, students, State, families and society in education development, he stated, highlighting the need to ensure equitable educational access.

PM Chính further stressed the importance of mobilisng resources, particularly through public-private partnership, to advance education and training. Other key initiatives include promoting Vietnamese language education and cultural heritage awareness among overseas Vietnamese, fostering international cooperation, prioritising the development of high-quality human resources, improving foreign language proficiency, and tailoring education models to regional and local needs.

For the national target program on healthcare, population and development, the Government leader said it must address current challenges in medical services, meet healthcare requirements and improve population quality, noting enhanced investment in medical infrastructure, equipment, and human resources.

A key focus will be the strengthening of preventive medicine and primary healthcare systems as essential pillars for safeguarding public health. The government aims to ensure that all citizens have regular access to medical check-ups and early healthcare interventions, particularly for children and the elderly.

A critical target is deploying 1,000 doctors to grassroots healthcare facilities in 2025 to foster primary healthcare coverage, he added.

The PM also underscored the importance of the digitalisation of student records and public health documentation.

He urged the ministries to expedite their finalisation of the documents and ensure high-quality submissions for approval. — VNA/VNS