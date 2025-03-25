Singaporean PM Wong arrives in Hà Nội, starting official visit

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister of Singapore Lawrence Wong and his spouse arrived in Hà Nội on Tuesday afternoon, beginning a two-day official visit to Việt Nam.

He and his entourage were welcomed at Nội Bài International Airport by Minister of Science and Technology Nguyễn Mạnh Hùng, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyễn Mạnh Cường, Vietnamese Ambassador to Singapore Trần Phước Anh.

Singaporean Government's leader was accompanied by Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan, Minister for Manpower and Second Minister for Trade and Industry Tan See Leng, and Minister of State for Digital Development and Information and for Health Rahayu Mahzam, along with senior officials.

This official visit to Việt Nam by PM Wong takes place at a time when the two countries are working to realise cooperation potential within the framework of the newly upgraded Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, which was reached during the recent visit to Singapore by Party General Secretary Tô Lâm on March 12.

According to Vietnamese Ambassador to Singapore, as the visit takes place just over a week after Việt Nam's Party General Secretary Tô Lâm's trip to Singapore, it is a step toward implementing the perceptions and agreements reached by the two countries' high-ranking leaders during Lâm's visit.

Singaporean Ambassador to Việt Nam Jaya Ratnam said the major takeaway from the Vietnamese Party leader’s visit to Singapore was the reaffirmation of the nations’ collective commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation. Wong’s Hà Nội schedule reflects that agenda – the ways Việt Nam and Singapore can tighten their bonds of friendship to weather the storm together, build up their resilience, and emerge even stronger from current global strains. — VNA/VNS