Lawmakers push for bold digital reforms to boost Việt Nam’s tech industry

HÀ NỘI — National Assembly (NA) deputies convened yesterday to discuss the draft Law on the Digital Technology Industry.

Lawmakers affirmed the urgency of enacting the law to implement the Politburo’s Resolution which calls for advances in science, technology, innovation and digital transformation.

The proposed legislation aims to establish a solid legal foundation, translating Party policies into actionable frameworks to drive the growth of the digital technology sector and the broader economy.

Deputy Trần Văn Khải from Hà Nam Province said that Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW advocated a shift in regulatory thinking. Instead of banning emerging technologies due to regulatory challenges, policymakers should facilitate their development through controlled pilot programmes.

While the draft law introduced a regulatory sandbox mechanism, Deputy Khải argued that its scope remained too narrow, leaving many innovative technologies excluded.

Additionally, the list of prohibited activities was too broad, while unnecessary business conditions could hinder technological advancements.

To address these concerns, he proposed expanding the sandbox to cover all new digital technology products and services not yet governed by existing laws.

He also called for streamlining the approval process for pilot projects and granting the government authority to temporarily allow experimental technologies before formal legislative review. Such measures, he argued, would enable Việt Nam to capitalise on new technological opportunities swiftly.

Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW recognises digital data as a strategic resource, urging the transformation of data into a key production input to develop the digital economy.

However, the draft law primarily focuses on technical management, lacking clear mechanisms to encourage data sharing and use, according to Khải. Notably, it does not include provisions to promote open data or establish a data marketplace.

"This cautious approach leaves a ‘gold mine’ of data unexploited, depriving businesses of raw materials for artificial intelligence development and weakening Việt Nam’s global competitiveness," Deputy Khải warned.

He recommended including provisions to foster the digital economy, such as principles for open data, frameworks for data sharing between government agencies and enterprises, and the development of data centres and marketplaces.

He also suggested that the government issue a list of open data categories while ensuring security and privacy protections to encourage the growth of the data-driven economy.

Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW also calls for special policies to attract and retain top technological talent. But the draft law lacks substantive incentives, according to the deputy.

He pointed out the absence of income tax exemptions or reductions for high-tech experts, as well as streamlined long-term residency procedures for foreign specialists.

Policies to attract top students to critical technology fields remained inadequate, making it difficult for Việt Nam to compete in the global race for talent, he said.

He proposed introducing tax breaks for technology experts, simplifying immigration rules for foreign specialists, and strengthening training programmes for digital technology professionals. These measures, he said, would provide Việt Nam with a competitive edge in securing high-quality human resources.

Deputy Phạm Trọng Nghĩa from Lạng Sơn Province echoed concerns about workforce development.

While the draft law outlines incentives such as scholarships, foreign expert recruitment, and talent retention policies, he stressed that these must be truly competitive, both within ASEAN and globally.

He urged the drafting committee to review talent attraction policies in other ASEAN nations and ensure that Việt Nam’s incentives remain competitive.

Chairing the session, NA Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn called on deputies to provide detailed feedback on the eight draft laws under review, including the revised Law on Product and Goods Quality, which is expected to be passed in a single session.

The draft Law on Personal Data Protection is also set for potential approval at the upcoming 15th NA’s 9th session.

Chairman Mẫn said that previous legislative efforts had resulted in significant breakthroughs and called for continued legal reform to effectively implement Party policies.

He requested that the new laws must be concise, clear, effective and enforceable, while promoting decentralisation and delegation of authority.

He also urged lawmakers to take full responsibility for legislative proposals, ensuring their quality before they reach the National Assembly for approval.

Lawmakers and NA committees were asked to work closely with the drafting agencies at every stage of the legislative process, from discussions and consultations to editing and appraisal, ensuring the best quality laws and resolutions for the NA’s consideration. — VNS