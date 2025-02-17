NA deputies discuss special policies to boost science, innovation and digital transformation

HÀ NỘI — National Assembly deputies on Monday discussed a draft resolution on piloting special policies and mechanisms to drive breakthroughs in science and technology, innovation and digital transformation.

They included a proposal to introduce a civil liability exemption for damages incurred by the State during the implementation of scientific research and technological development projects.

Speaking at the 15th NA’s 9th extraordinary session, some deputies agreed on a resolution being necessary in order to establish a solid legal foundation for advancing scientific research, innovation and digital transformation as key drivers of national development in the modern era.

Contributing to the draft, Deputy Nguyễn Duy Minh from Đà Nẵng proposed extending liability exemptions to organisations and individuals responsible for investment, management and infrastructure use in science, technology, innovation and digital transformation – provided any losses or waste incurred are not due to corruption or misconduct.

Deputy Hoàng Văn Cường from Hà Nội supported the provision, suggesting that the resolution explicitly state that researchers should not be required to reimburse funding if a registered research project follows proper procedures but fails to achieve the intended results.

Meanwhile, Deputy Trịnh Xuân An from the southern province of Đồng Nai emphasised that scientific and technological research was inherently high-risk and proposed granting civil liability exemptions to both organisations and individuals for damages caused, not only to the State, but also to other entities and individuals.

He further suggested that liability should also be waived in commercial contracts where damages occur.

However, he cautioned that not all research projects, scientific outcomes, or technological applications should automatically qualify for liability exemptions. Therefore, An recommended that the implementation of the resolution be periodically reviewed and assessed to identify limitations and shortcomings, ensuring the mechanism would be truly effective and provide scientists with the confidence to innovate.

Discussing strategies to attract high-quality talent and stay ahead of emerging and future technologies, Deputy Nguyễn Thị Kim Thúy from Đà Nẵng highlighted the urgent need for mechanisms to accelerate infrastructure investment in this field.

However, she pointed out that current legal regulations either lack clarity or remain too general, with investment and construction procedures still cumbersome.

She proposed that the NA consider adding provisions on special procedures for state-funded science and technology infrastructure investment, as well as mechanisms for combining state budget funds with private and other legal sources.

Additionally, she suggested streamlining procedures for managing, operating and using State-invested infrastructure for scientific and technological activities.

Regarding financial mechanisms for scientific and technological research, Deputy Nguyễn Anh Trí from Hà Nội proposed granting scientists the right to commercialise their research products, allowing them to sell their findings to organisations for further work.

He also called for the development of policies on the commercialisation of scientific and technological research, transforming research outcomes into a special category of goods that generate income, improve scientists’ livelihoods, and benefit the wider community.

Clarifying key points of concern raised by NA, Minister of Information and Communications Nguyễn Mạnh Hùng stated that the drafting committee would thoroughly study and incorporate as much feedback as possible to finalise the draft resolution for the NA’s approval.

The minister emphasised that the resolution focused on piloting a limited number of special policies and mechanisms within the NA’s jurisdiction, which are already well-defined and can be implemented immediately.

In May, the NA would review the Law on Science, Technology and Innovation, as well as the Law on the Digital Technology Industry, followed by other related laws.

Hùng said one of the most significant policies in the resolution would be the mechanism for commercialising research outcomes. The drafting committee would refine this policy based on the feedback received to make it more explicit and effective.

Special mechanisms for the Ninh Thuận nuclear power project

On the same day, NA deputies discussed the draft resolution on special mechanisms and policies for investing in the construction of the Ninh Thuận nuclear power plant.

Deputy Trần Quốc Nam, who is Chairman of the Ninh Thuận Provincial People’s Committee and Head of the province’s NA delegation, emphasised that restarting the Ninh Thuận project would present a major opportunity for the province to become a national hub for clean energy.

He noted that nearly 1,300 households, comprising around 5,000 residents in the project's core area, were ready to hand over their homes and land for the project’s implementation.

The two communes of Phước Dinh and Vĩnh Hải, originally designated for the construction of Ninh Thuận Nuclear Power Plants 1 and 2, remained committed to contributing land for the project.

The government had tasked Ninh Thuận province with completing site clearance, relocation, and resettlement for affected residents by the end of 2025, leaving only about ten months to accomplish this goal.

Given the tight timeline, in addition to the seven special policies proposed by the Government in the draft resolution, Nam suggested adding five more policies, particularly focusing on land clearance, relocation, compensation and support for affected residents.

“If we strictly follow the existing legal procedures, it will be impossible to complete the process within a year,” he said.

Many deputies agreed that nuclear power involves highly specialised, complex technology and that the project itself is large-scale and intricate. Therefore, special mechanisms and policies would be essential to ensure the project is completed on schedule, aiming for operation by 2030 or, at the latest, 2031.

In response Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyễn Hồng Diên affirmed that following the discussion, relevant agencies would carefully review and incorporate the deputies’ feedback to refine the draft resolution, which would be submitted to the NA for approval at the end of the session. — VNS