Individuals fighting against corruption to have identities protected

HÀ NỘI — Those fighting against corruption and wastefulness, along with their relatives, will have their identities and other personal information protected, according to a newly-issued Politburo regulation signed by permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Trần Cẩm Tú.

The Politburo's regulation clearly states that those fighting against corruption, wastefulness and negative phenomena are individuals who denounce acts of corruption, wastefulness and negative phenomena conducted by agencies, organisations, and individuals in performing assigned tasks, public duties, managing and using public finance and public assets.

According to the Politburo, those fighting against corruption will have their life, health, property, honour, dignity, work position, employment and other legitimate rights and interests protected.

They will be informed about protection measures as well as rights and obligations when protection measures are applied.

The Politburo requires those fighting against corruption to comply with regulations on handling and resolving complaints, denunciations and accusations of corruption, wastefulness and negative phenomena.

They must provide the evidence, if any, on the threats, repression, retaliation, or infringement of the legitimate rights and interests of themselves and their relatives.

Their relatives can be wife or husband, biological father, biological mother, adoptive father or mother and biological or adopted children.

The protection will not be valid or end if the protected person has a written request for termination, refuses to apply protection measures, or does not comply with obligations as prescribed.

The protection will be terminated if the corruption evidence has been verified to be unfounded and untrue.

The Politburo also stipulates prohibited acts in protecting people fighting against corruption, including using violence, causing pressure, slander, isolating, insulting or violating the legitimate rights and interests of people fighting against corruption and their relatives.

The acts of trespassing residences, occupying, destroying property, insulting the dignity, honour, affecting the health and personal safety of people fighting against corruption are also banned.

The Politburo also strictly prohibits taking advantage of the fight against corruption, wastefulness, and negative phenomena to slander other agencies, organisations and individuals.

Those who take advantage of the fight against corruption to distort the truth, slander, fabricate accusations, or cause internal disturbances will be subject to disciplinary action, administrative sanctions, or criminal prosecution. — VNS