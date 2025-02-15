"Boat People SOS" labelled as terrorist organisation

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security has labeled "Boat People SOS" (BPSOS) based in the US as a terrorism-linked organisation.

Established in 1990 and now headquartered at 6066 Leesburg Pike, Suite 100 Falls Church, VA 22041-2220, the US, BPSOS is led by US citizen Nguyễn Đình Thắng, 67, born in HCM City City and residing in the US.

It operates several media channels, including bpsos.org, machsongmedia.com, the Mạch sống newspaper, and the Facebook pages BPSOS - Vietnam Advocacy Project and Bàn Tròn Đa Tôn Giáo Việt Nam.

According to the Ministry of Public Security, BPSOS operates under the guise of refugee relief but in fact exploits this activity to connect and assist organisations and individuals in carrying out activities to undermine Việt Nam, including participants in the group Montagnard Stand for Justice (MSFJ), which conducted terrorist attacks on the administrations’ headquarters and civilians in the Central Highlands province of Đắk Lắk on June 11, 2023, killing nine officials and people.

The Ministry of Public Security added MSFJ and related individuals to the list of terrorist organisations on March 6, 2024.

Thắng is identified as the head and CEO of BPSOS. He has maintained close ties with MSFJ. Thắng directly orchestrated and provided financial support, resources, and salaries to certain MSFJ members to carry out activities aimed at undermining Việt Nam, including the terrorist attacks in Đắk Lắk in 2023.

After the ministry included MSFJ and its members into the list of terrorists, the Security Investigation Agency under the Đắk Lắk provincial Department of Public Security issued a wanted notice for Y Quynh Bdap, who is one of the key suspects accused of masterminding and directing the terrorist attacks in Đắk Lắk. — VNS