Special mechanisms needed for sci-tech development, digital transformation: PM

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính stated that institutional obstacles need to be removed in order to drive the development of science, technology, innovation, and national digital transformation in the spirit of the Politburo’s Resolution No 57.

Debating in a group discussion as part of the National Assembly’s 9th extraordinary session on Saturday morning, he said the Government has directed the revision of several laws, including the Law on State Budget, the Tax Law, the Enterprise Law, and the Law on Science and Technology, among others, adding that some of these laws could be submitted to the NA for consideration at its session in May this year.

In order to immediately implement Resolution No 57-NQ/TW on breakthroughs in the development of science, technology, innovation, and national digital transformation, the Government has submitted a draft resolution on piloting several policies to remove obstacles in science, technology, and innovation activities, the PM noted.

He emphasised the need to further study special mechanisms, noting that it is essential to establish a mechanism to mobilise resources through public-private partnerships, drawing businesses and the public, to develop the infrastructure for science and technology, innovation, and digital transformation.

The PM stated that special mechanisms are also needed for managing science and technology activities; scientists and scientific works.

He also mentioned a special mechanism for attracting human resources, stating that there will be a mechanism to attract individuals working outside the State-owned sector, those working for private enterprises, and foreign talents.

Based on the aforementioned mechanisms, the Government leader stated that it is necessary to design 'special tools' for management, thus preventing violations, corruption, negative phenomena and wastefulness. — VNS