Top leaders receive Lao Minister of Foreign Affairs

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm hosted a reception for visiting Lao Minister of Foreign Affairs Thongsavanh Phomvihane in Hà Nội on Thursday.

At the meeting, the Party leader expressed his delight at the robust development of Việt Nam-Laos relations across all fields, bringing tangible benefits to the people of both nations.

He affirmed Việt Nam’s commitment to preserving and strengthening the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries in a more practical and effective manner.

The Party chief urged the Vietnamese and Lao foreign ministries to collaborate closely with relevant agencies to prepare for key diplomatic activities in the time to come, particularly in 2025 – a year marked by significant events for both nations.

For his part, Thongsavanh provided an update on Laos's recent development steps, including the implementation of the 11th National Party Congress's Resolution and preparations for local-level Party congresses in the lead up to the 12th National Party Congress.

The diplomat also expressed sincere gratitude for Việt Nam’s timely and effective assistance to Laos so far, particularly in helping the nation successfully assume the Chairmanship of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) in 2024.

Thongsavanh stressed that the bilateral relationship is currently at its best. He stated, for mutual benefits, Laos is committed to working closely with Việt Nam to effectively implement high-level agreements, particularly those between the two Politburos and the memorandum of understanding of the 47th session of the Laos - Việt Nam Intergovernmental Committee.

Hosting the Lao diplomat the same day, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính said the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Việt Nam and Laos is a "unique" relationship in the world.

He expressed his delight that economic, trade and investment cooperation between the two countries has continued to develop with bilateral trade turnover in 2024 reaching US$2.25 billion, up 38.2 per cent compared to 2023 and aiming for a turnover of $5 billion in the coming time.

Việt Nam continues to be the third largest investor in Laos, with 267 projects to date with a total registered capital of $5.7 billion, many of which are operating effectively, contributing positively to the socio-economic development of Laos, creating jobs and increasing income for thousands of workers, supplementing the budget revenue of Laos, the PM noted.

Acknowledging the results of close and effective cooperation between the two Ministries of Foreign Affairs in recent times, especially in coordinating the organisation of high-level exchanges and meetings and effectively maintaining cooperation mechanisms, advising on the effective implementation of tasks of foreign affairs, coordinating and supporting each other at multilateral forums and mechanisms, PM Chính especially emphasised the leading role of the two ministries in promoting relevant agencies of the two countries to resolutely implement high-level agreements, and coordinate to remove many difficulties and obstacles in implementing key cooperation projects, thereby contributing to strengthening the bilateral relations in all fields.

At the same time, he recommended the two ministries to continue to effectively implement existing cooperation mechanisms between the two Parties, two Governments as well as between the two ministries.

PM Chính requested the Lao Ministry of Foreign Affairs to continue to work as a bridge to promote relevant Lao ministries and branches to coordinate in reviewing and issuing new mechanisms to resolve difficulties related to institutional reform, human resources, investment, upgrading infrastructure connections; continue to create favourable conditions, improve the investment and business environment, promptly resolve difficulties of Vietnamese enterprises in Laos, especially in implementing energy, mining, industrial, tourism, and educational projects; speed up the progress of strategic projects and transport projects connecting the two economies; strengthen cooperation between localities; support and closely coordinate at regional and international forums.

Highly agreeing with the directions of PM Chính, Thongsavanh affirmed that the Lao Ministry of Foreign Affairs will continue to urge relevant ministries, branches and agencies of Laos to effectively implement high-level agreements, including the results of the meeting between the two Politburos and the 47th meeting of the Việt Nam-Laos Intergovernmental Committee recently as well as the directions of PM Chính, continuing to foster the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Việt Nam and Laos. — VNS