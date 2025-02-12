Cambodian Senate leader impressed with Việt Nam's outstanding growth

PHNOM PENH — Cambodian Senate President and President of the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) Samdech Techo Hun Sen has expressed his impression at Việt Nam's recent outstanding progress, expressing his hope that the country will soon join the G20.

The former Cambodian Prime Minister made the remarks during a courtesy meeting with newly-accredited Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Nguyễn Minh Vũ in Phnom Penh on Wednesday.

Hun Sen reaffirmed his deep sentiments toward the Party, State, and people of Việt Nam, recalling his long-standing ties with generations of Vietnamese leaders. He emphasised that Cambodia always remembers Vietnam’s wholehearted and invaluable support in overthrowing the Pol Pot genocidal regime and preventing its return, as well as in helping Cambodia rebuild and develop today.

He highlighted the potential of economic cooperation between Việt Nam and Cambodia, particularly in investment, trade, and tourism, noting that the two economies are complementary to each other.

The host leader emphasised the need to strengthen connectivity, with economic collaboration as the core and political relationship as the foundation. The two sides should enhance transport links, promote mutual support for development, and further expand ties in trade, tourism, and health care, he added.

For his part, Vũ extended the regards from Vietnamese leaders to the host, and praised Cambodia’s achievements under the CPP's leadership, as well as the successful political transition and the Royal Government's progress under Prime Minister Hun Manet’s Pentagonal Strategy-Phase 1.

The ambassador hailed Hun Sen's dedication to preserving and strengthening the traditional friendship and comprehensive cooperation between Việt Nam and Cambodia. He also appreciated the host's continued support for the Vietnamese-origin community in Cambodia to settle, work, and gradually integrate into local society, and for Vietnamese businesses to invest and operate in Cambodia, contributing to the country's development as well as the strong bilateral relationship.

Vũ pledged all-out efforts to strengthen the friendship and cooperation between the two countries, based on the principle of “good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation, and long-term sustainability.”

He vowed to prioritise increasing high-level meetings between the two sides' ministries, sectors, and localities to further deepen political trust, including closer ties between Việt Nam's National Assembly and Cambodia’s Senate, while bolstering defence and security cooperation, particularly in ensuring public safety and combating transnational crimes.

The diplomat emphasised that focus will also be put on boosting economic connectivity, particularly in road and air transport and tourism, and facilitating bilateral trade which is aimed at 20 billion USD. Additionally, connections between the countries' localities, friendship associations, and people, especially among younger generations, will also be tightened to unceasingly foster solidarity, friendship, and mutual understanding. — VNA/VNS