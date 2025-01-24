Politics & Law
Home Society

Viêt Nam, Cambodia, Laos tighten solidarity on Tết occasion

January 24, 2025 - 22:41
General Kun Kim presents flowers to Vietnamese Ambassador Nguyễn Minh Vũ (right). — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — As the Lunar New Year (Tết) 2025 is coming, the Embassy of Việt Nam in Phnom Penh on Thursday and Friday welcomed delegations from the Cambodian Veterans’ Association (CVA), the General Commissariat of the National Police of Cambodia, and the Embassy of Laos, who visited to extend their New Year greetings.

The CVA delegation, led by General Kun Kim, Senior Minister, Vice President, and Secretary-General of the association, and the delegation of the General Commissariat of the National Police, led by its Deputy Commissioner-General General Chhay Kim Khoeun, extended their warmest New Year wishes to leaders of the Party, the State, and the entire Vietnamese people. They also expressed their confidence that Việt Nam, under the leadership of the Communist Party of Việt Nam, will continue to achieve even greater successes in 2025.

The two generals also showed their gratitude to the Party, Government, and people of Việt Nam, especially the Việt Nam People's Army and Public Security Forces, for their support in helping Cambodia recover, rebuild, and develop the country in recent years.

Congratulating Vietnamese Ambassador Nguyễn Minh Vũ on his new term of office in Cambodia, they wished him success in further contributing to and promoting the bilateral friendship and collaboration, and achieving significant results in all fields in 2025 and beyond.

For his part, Vũ expressed his gratitude to the Cambodian Party, Government, people, as well as the military and police, for their valuable support and assistance to Việt Nam and its people over the years. He showed his belief that defence and security cooperation, a key pillar in the bilateral relationship between the two countries, will continue to be enhanced in the coming time.

In his meeting with Lao Ambassador to Cambodia Buakeo Phumvongsay, Vũ and his Lao counterpart agreed on the importance of the close relationship between the two embassies. Through exchange activities, the staff and officials of both embassies have contributed to preserving and fostering the great Việt Nam-Laos relationship.

On January 22, a delegation from the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces (RCAF), led by Commander-in-Chief General Vong Pisen, and a delegation from the Royal Cambodian Army, led by Commander General Mao Sophan, also visited the Vietnamese Embassy in Phnom Penh to extend their New Year greetings.

On the Tết occasion, Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyễn Minh Tâm visited and extended Tết greetings, as well as presented gifts to the families of leaders of the General Association of Vietnamese People in Laos and the Association of Vietnamese People in Vientiane in different periods, along with volunteer teachers of the Vietnamese language at Phat Tich Pagoda. — VNS

