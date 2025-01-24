HCM City Police warn of rising online scams targeting overseas job seekers

HCM CITY — The HCM City Police have issued a warning about a rise in online scams specifically targeting individuals seeking employment opportunities abroad, particularly in Australia and South Korea.

The police have reported numerous victims that have suffered huge financial losses as a result of these fraudulent schemes in recent months.

Scammers are exploiting popular social media platforms, including Facebook and Zalo, to craft fake accounts that impersonate legitimate government agencies.

These counterfeit profiles often feature official logos and imagery to lend an air of credibility.

The deceptive accounts frequently promote recruitment services for overseas employment or educational opportunities, luring in unsuspecting job seekers with promises of lucrative positions abroad.

Misleading websites, such as “Overseas Employment Consulting Center – Ministry of Labour, Invalids, and Social Affairs” and “Asian Overseas Employment Consultancy," falsely promote job opportunities, according to the police.

Offenders create fake documents with forged signatures from officials and use images of ministry leaders to gain victims' trust.

When individuals seek information, they are directed to these scams.

Scammers pose as representatives and provide fake recruitment notices, requesting personal information for “application processing.”

Victims then receive counterfeit “Selection Notices” with forged signatures and stamps.

Victims are instructed to pay fees, taxes, and insurance to bank accounts linked to shell companies or names similar to legitimate providers.

Some scammers even use personal accounts matching authorised officials' names to enhance credibility.

After payments are made, the scammers cut off all communication, leaving victims unable to recover their money.

The police urge the public to exercise caution and verify the legitimacy of any job offers or recruitment services before providing personal information or making financial commitments.

Individuals are recommended to rely on official government channels and trusted sources when exploring overseas employment opportunities.

There are currently 64 licensed companies in the city for overseas employment services, according to the police.

Residents should check the Department of Labour, Invalids, and Social Affairs website for reliable information and report any suspicious activities to local authorities. — VNS