Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

32 children hospitalised after suspected rat poison ingestion in Tuyên Quang

January 24, 2025 - 22:41
Parents reported that on January 21, children playing near a tea hill discovered a bag of red and green plastic tubes. Some brought the tubes to school and shared the liquid with classmates.
A child suspected of ingesting rat poison undergoing treatment at Bạch Mai hospital. — Photo baochinhphu.vn

HÀ NỘI — The Paediatrics Centre and Poison Control Centre at Hà Nội's Bạch Mai Hospital on Wednesday admitted 32 children from Phú Bình Primary School in Tuyên Quang City, suspected of ingesting rat poison.

The children, aged one to fifth grade, had consumed a liquid from tubes resembling common rat poison, with fluoroacetate identified as the active ingredient.

Parents reported that on January 21, children playing near a tea hill discovered a bag of red and green plastic tubes. Some brought the tubes to school and shared the liquid with classmates.

The school has since advised families to seek medical attention, collected the remaining tubes, and reviewed chemical use on its premises.

Seven children consumed significant amounts and showed symptoms such as headaches, vomiting, and dizziness, putting them at high risk of severe poisoning. One child experienced seizures, two showed brain damage, and some had cardiac issues. All remain conscious and under close monitoring.

“Upon receiving the children, we mobilised medical staff and coordinated with the Poison Control Centre to triage patients and establish a scientific consultation council,” said Associate Professor Nguyễn Thành Nam, Director of the Paediatrics Centre.

Tests confirmed fluoroacetate poisoning. Associate Professor Nguyễn Trung Nguyên, Director of the Poison Control Centre, noted the need to monitor for additional toxins.

Fluoroacetate and fluoroacetamide, banned for years in Việt Nam, are highly toxic rat poisons imported from China.

Despite the ban, they have resurfaced illegally in recent years. These chemicals cause severe neurotoxic effects and can lead to multi-organ failure.

Bạch Mai Hospital is treating 32 children, while the National Paediatrics Hospital is caring for five others. Urine tests confirmed fluoroacetate in all cases, according to the National Institute of Forensic Medicine. — VNS

Related Stories

see also

More on this story

Society

Hà Nội gears up for Tết travel surge

At Nước Ngầm Bus Station, passenger traffic during Tết 2025 and spring festival is expected to surge, especially for routes to Hải Phòng City, Thanh Hóa, Nghệ An, Hà Tĩnh, and Quảng Bình provinces.
Society

Positive changes on the roads

Traffic in Hà Nội is seeing a positive shift thanks to new regulations. From stricter penalties to improved awareness, people are now more compliant with traffic rules, even in busy cities like Hà Nội. Can you see the changes on the roads?
Society

Trade unions care for workers during Tết

Moving to HCM City to work at PouYuen Vietnam Co. Ltd. in Bình Tân District, Nguyễn Thị Thanh Tâm from Nghệ An Province has not been able to return to her hometown to celebrate Tết (Lunar New Year) holiday for many years.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom