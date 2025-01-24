32 children hospitalised after suspected rat poison ingestion in Tuyên Quang

HÀ NỘI — The Paediatrics Centre and Poison Control Centre at Hà Nội's Bạch Mai Hospital on Wednesday admitted 32 children from Phú Bình Primary School in Tuyên Quang City, suspected of ingesting rat poison.

The children, aged one to fifth grade, had consumed a liquid from tubes resembling common rat poison, with fluoroacetate identified as the active ingredient.

Parents reported that on January 21, children playing near a tea hill discovered a bag of red and green plastic tubes. Some brought the tubes to school and shared the liquid with classmates.

The school has since advised families to seek medical attention, collected the remaining tubes, and reviewed chemical use on its premises.

Seven children consumed significant amounts and showed symptoms such as headaches, vomiting, and dizziness, putting them at high risk of severe poisoning. One child experienced seizures, two showed brain damage, and some had cardiac issues. All remain conscious and under close monitoring.

“Upon receiving the children, we mobilised medical staff and coordinated with the Poison Control Centre to triage patients and establish a scientific consultation council,” said Associate Professor Nguyễn Thành Nam, Director of the Paediatrics Centre.

Tests confirmed fluoroacetate poisoning. Associate Professor Nguyễn Trung Nguyên, Director of the Poison Control Centre, noted the need to monitor for additional toxins.

Fluoroacetate and fluoroacetamide, banned for years in Việt Nam, are highly toxic rat poisons imported from China.

Despite the ban, they have resurfaced illegally in recent years. These chemicals cause severe neurotoxic effects and can lead to multi-organ failure.

Bạch Mai Hospital is treating 32 children, while the National Paediatrics Hospital is caring for five others. Urine tests confirmed fluoroacetate in all cases, according to the National Institute of Forensic Medicine. — VNS