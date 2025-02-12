Việt Nam commits to being safe, attractive destination for investors

DUBAI — Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn has affirmed that Việt Nam is committed to being a strategic choice, a safe and attractive destination for businesses and investors to build a long-term, effective and sustainable economic cooperation relationship.

He was speaking at the Emerging Economies Forum within the framework of the World Governments Summit 2025 (WGS 2025) in Dubai on Wednesday.

“The Vietnamese Government will always accompany businesses and investors in the coming journey to jointly resolve challenges, turn dangers into opportunities, and develop together rapidly and sustainably,” he said.

Commenting on the current global landscape, he said in just the past half decade, the world has witnessed rapid, unprecedented changes. Three major trends reshaping the global economic and political landscape are the strong development of digital technology, political and geopolitical polarisation, both traditional and non-traditional getting more complex than ever.

He said the international context is full of challenges, but opens up opportunities for developing countries, especially emerging economies, to make “leaps forward" to catch up, keep pace with and surpass the world's flow.

Cooperation and connectivity are decisive for common prosperity, he said, noting three key connections. They are the connection between innovation hubs between developed and emerging economies, connecting infrastructure, both hard and soft infrastructure and connecting resources through promoting public-private financial cooperation models, trilateral cooperation, green and inclusive finance and finance for development.

The Deputy Prime Minister hopes to receive support and active participation from countries and international partners when Việt Nam hosts the Summit of the Partnering for Green Growth and the Global Goals (P4G) in Hà Nội on April 16-17.

Bright spot for growth

The Vietnamese diplomat said from an underdeveloped economy, devastated by war, Việt Nam has risen to become the 33rd largest economy in the world with the size of the economy increasing about 60 times compared to the period before Dổi mới (renewal).

While the global economy reported slow recovery, Việt Nam's economic growth is still recovering positively with GDP in 2024 standing at a high rate of 7.09 per cent.

Việt Nam continues to be a safe and attractive destination for international investors. In 2024, it was among the 15 developing countries attracting the largest foreign investment capital in the world.

“In every transformation process, Việt Nam always puts the people as the centre, enterprises as the pioneering force. The Government plays the role of orientation and creation,” he said.

He pointed out five strategic priorities of Việt Nam. The first one is to persevere with an independent and autonomous foreign policy, multilateralisation and diversification, being a good friend, a reliable partner, an active and responsible member of the international community for the goal of peace, cooperation and development in the region and the world.

The second is to build an independent, autonomous and self-reliant economy associated with active, substantial and effective international integration. The country will focus on implementing three strategic breakthroughs in institutions, human resources and infrastructure.

Việt Nam will also identify science and technology development, innovation and digital transformation as the top important breakthrough, the only way to accelerate, make breakthroughs and in a sustainable way.

The fourth priority will be placed on inclusive, rapid and sustainable development based mainly on science technology and innovation.

The final priority will be to continuously innovate national governance, build a modern, transparent political system for the rapid and sustainable development of Việt Nam in the new era.

The Deputy Prime Minister assessed that the UAE is a model of success thanks to its proper development strategy, resolve and determination. The UAE's development miracle has inspired developing countries like Việt Nam

Sơn hopes that partners, businesses and investors from the UAE, the Middle East and the world will continue to accompany and support Việt Nam. Việt Nam prioritises attracting investment projects in green transformation, digital transformation, innovation, high technology, AI, semiconductors, renewable energy, development of financial and innovation centres.- VNS