Việt Nam takes part in Japan-ASEAN Defence Vice-Ministerial Forum

TOKYO — Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen. Hoàng Xuân Chiến represented Việt Nam at the 14th Japan-ASEAN Defence Vice-Ministerial Forum in Tokyo, Japan, on Tuesday.

In his speech, Chiến stressed that the world is undergoing era-defining transformations. Against this backdrop, the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting Plus (ADMM+) has proven effective in managing regional security, fostering dialogue, and enhancing cooperation to address emerging challenges, helping to maintain peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific.

He praised participating countries, particularly Japan, for their proactive contributions to strengthening defence ties with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

The Vietnamese officer underscored the importance of maintaining high-level dialogues and consultations through established mechanisms such as the ASEAN-Japan Informal Defence Ministers’ Meeting and the ASEAN-Japan Defence Vice Ministerial Forum; continued cooperation in delegation exchanges, information sharing, and thematic conferences and seminars.

He also stressed closer coordination in global and regional mechanisms to guarantee regional peace and stability, particularly in ensuring the security and safety of navigation and aviation in the East Sea (internationally known as the South China Sea), and peaceful settlement of disputes in accordance with international law.

Looking ahead, he urged both sides to explore and expand practical cooperation in key areas under the Japan-ASEAN Ministerial Initiative for Enhanced Defence Cooperation (JASMINE) initiative, and those of Japan’s expertise and ASEAN’s demands such as humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, peacekeeping, war legacy remediation, advanced technology development, and training cooperation.

On the same day, Chiến had bilateral meetings with heads of delegations from Malaysia, Thailand, Laos and Cambodia.

Meeting with Secretary-General Datuk Lokman Hakim bin Ali of Malaysia's Ministry of Defence, both sides acknowledged the positive progress in bilateral defence cooperation across various fields.

Expressing his confidence that Malaysia will successfully fulfil its role as the chair of ASEAN defence and military meetings this year, Chiến affirmed that Việt Nam’s Ministry of National Defence fully supports the country in carrying out this important responsibility.

For his part, Lokman underscored Malaysia's commitment to fostering unity and effective collaboration within ASEAN and between the bloc and its external partners. He expected to deepen defence ties with Việt Nam, helping Malaysia to realise its objectives during its 2025 ASEAN chairmanship.

Both officials agreed to launch the countries’ first deputy minister-level defence policy dialogue this year.

In a separate bilateral meeting, Chiến and Thailand’s Permanent Secretary for Defence General Sanitchanog Sangkachantra praised the substantial and effective cooperation between the two ministries.

On future collaboration orientations, they agreed to enhance high-level delegation exchanges and finalise arrangements for the 6th Việt Nam-Thailand defence policy dialogue.

The two sides also committed to strengthening collaboration in various sectors, particularly in maritime law enforcement. Both ministries will expand joint work in defence industry, logistics, military medicine, search and rescue, and border management, while sharing experiences on the military’s role in pandemic response efforts.

Meeting with Major General Somphone Mittaphone, Chief of the Office of the Lao Ministry of National Defence, Chiến stressed the need to further strengthen defence cooperation and to maintain key mechanisms such as the annual meeting of the defence ministers of Việt Nam, Laos, and Cambodia and the three countries’ joint military exercises in Laos. It is also necessary for Việt Nam and Laos to improve human resources training and organise a conference regarding military cadet training in Việt Nam, he added.

Somphone took this occasion to express deep gratitude for Việt Nam’s continued support, describing it as a testament to the two countries’ unique relationship. Both officers agreed to hold the 5th Việt Nam-Laos defence policy dialogue in Laos, alongside an exchange programme for their young military officers.

In meeting between Chiến and General Nem Sowat, Director General of the General Department of Policy & Foreign Affairs under the Cambodian Ministry of National Defence, both sides agreed to work closely together to effectively implement bilateral defence cooperation initiatives, including preparations for the 2nd Việt Nam-Cambodia border defence friendship exchange.

They also reaffirmed their commitment to continuing consultations and mutual support at multilateral forums, where both countries are members. — VNA/VNS