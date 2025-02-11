Việt Nam intensifies efforts to combat IUU fishing violations

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) has called on local authorities in coastal provinces and cities to strengthen efforts in addressing illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing violations.

In a recent document, MARD emphasised the need for effective enforcement of regulations targeting IUU-related violations within the fishery sector. This move follows instructions from Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà, who stressed the urgency of improving compliance and enforcement.

MARD's actions follow recent related government discussions, including a legal review of IUU-related regulations in the central coastal province of Phú Yên.

As part of these efforts, MARD has urged local authorities to tackle challenges in the implementation of anti-IUU regulations, particularly those arising from new governmental regulations introduced in April 2024.

The ministry has also directed provincial Departments of Agriculture and Rural Development and relevant agencies to ramp up patrols, inspections, and audits, focusing on high-risk areas and fishing vessels that are most likely to violate IUU regulations for timely detection and settlement.

Local authorities are also urged to enhance their enforcement of administrative penalties, ensuring that violations are thoroughly reviewed and that penalties are applied fairly, transparently, and in accordance with the law. — VNS