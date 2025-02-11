President's Office urged to refine working regulations, enhance advisory capabilities

HÀ NỘI — State President Lương Cường on Tuesday called on the Office of the President to refine its working regulations and coordination procedures to enhance its advisory capabilities in support of the President and Vice President in performing their duties.

The President made this statement during a working session with the Office to review preparations for upcoming Party congresses and the implementation of the 12th Party Central Committee’s Resolution 18 on streamlining the organisational structure.

At the session, a representative from the Office reported on preparations for the Party congresses at both the cell level for the 2025-27 term and the Office’s Party Congress for the 2025-30 term. In regard to Resolution 18, the Office plans to reduce one department, resulting in six departments in total, and eliminate all six division-level units.

President Cường praised the Office for its proactive coordination with relevant agencies in fulfilling its assigned tasks. He emphasised that the Party congresses, both at the cell and Office levels, are significant political events for the Office’s Party Organisation, underscoring the importance of adhering to Party principles and regulations during the preparation and organisation stages.

The President emphasised the principle of democratic centralism and urged that the full authority and responsibility of Party committees at all levels, along with their secretaries, be upheld. He stressed that the process should foster innovation while maintaining stability.

Regarding the organisation of the congresses, the President highlighted the need for in-depth discussions to ensure meaningful contributions to the draft documents. He called for the political report to accurately assess the achievements and challenges of the previous term, especially the implementation of key tasks like Party building and rectification.

The report, he said, must identify both strengths and weaknesses, determine the underlying causes, and extract lessons to improve future performance. It should also clearly define the goals and tasks for the next term, tailored to the specific needs and objectives of the Office.

On personnel matters, Cuong stressed that the selection of Party committee members must ensure continuous, effective leadership. He emphasised the importance of democracy, while focusing on the quality, competence, and structure of leadership. The President also underlined the need for strict adherence to Party regulations and State laws during the personnel selection process.

Finally, the leader addressed the importance of implementing the Politburo’s conclusions on restructuring and streamlining the organisational apparatus. He urged the Office to ensure that the restructuring results in a more efficient and effective apparatus. He encouraged the adoption of digital transformation and technology to optimise work processes, reduce administrative procedures, and improve the overall performance of the Office of the President. — VNA/VNS