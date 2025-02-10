HCM City to promote new growth drivers

HCM CITY — HCM City must mobilise resources and renew traditional growth drivers as well as strongly promote new growth drivers such as the digital economy, green economy, and circular economy to achieve double-digit economic growth.

Secretary of the HCM City Party Committee Nguyễn Văn Nên made the statement at a conference held last week to review the implementation of support programmes for Tết (Lunar New Year) 2025, and economic and social tasks for February in the southern hub.

“There is great opportunity for the development of the economy and society in the current time,” he said.

The city needs to pay attention to the implementation of Resolution No.57-NQ/TW on breakthroughs in science and technology development, renovation, and national digital transformation.

He showed high resolve to streamline the State apparatus to make it more effective and efficient and stressed the importance of discipline and responsibility in carrying out assigned tasks.

“Each individual must fulfill their responsibilities well in their designated position, particularly through preparation, determination, and accountability for the city's development.”

Phan Văn Mãi, chairman of the municipal People's Committee, asked departments and local authorities to quickly stabilise operations during the restructuring and streamlining of the organisational structure, ensuring that there are no disruptions, especially in services related to residents and businesses.

He asked departments and local authorities to promptly submit reports on restructuring and streamlining the organisational apparatus of State administrative agencies and public non-business units, and implementing a project to build a civil service system in the city that operates efficiently and effectively for the 2024-30 period, aligning with the restructuring of the organisational apparatus to the city People's Council.

Departments and localities in the city must focus on carrying out their tasks with a determination of decisive innovation and tightening administrative discipline in order to achieve double-digit GRDP growth this year.

It is essential to mobilise total social investment capital exceeding VNĐ600 trillion (US$23.6 billion) and resolve backlogs to contribute significantly to growth, he said.

The city must focus on the effective disbursement of public investment capital to keep projects on schedule, and utilise Resolution 57 of the Politburo to allocate the budget for science and technology to attract investment, create jobs, and contribute to capital disbursement and growth.

Dương Ngọc Hải, standing vice chairman of the municipal People’s Committee, said the city spent a total capital of more than VNĐ1.3 trillion ($51 million) for 2025 Tết supportive programmes to provide assistance to more than 1.3 million people.

The city's entire political system proactively organised Tết preparations early with a high level of responsibility for organising caring activities for residents in the city, ensuring a safe, warm, and happy Tết for the people. — VNS