NA Vice Chairwoman joins Tam Chúc Pagoda Festival’s opening ceremony

HÀ NAM — National Assembly (NA) Vice Chairwoman Nguyễn Thị Thanh attended a ceremony to kick off the Tam Chúc Pagoda Festival in Kim Bảng township, the northern province of Hà Nam, on February 9.

Incense offering rituals to pray for national peace, favourable weather, bumper crop, and happiness for people were conducted under the chair by Most Venerable Thích Thanh Nhiễu, Permanent Vice Chairman of the Việt Nam Buddhist Sangha's Executive Council, who is also Abbot of Tam Chúc Pagoda.

The NA Vice Chairwoman took the occasion to present the “Asia's Leading Emerging Tourism Destination” and "Special Achievement" awards for 2024 from the World Travel Awards to Hà Nam.

Addressing the event, Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Trương Quốc Huy stressed that the Tam Chúc Pagoda complex is a exemplary and unique heritage with outstanding values and diverse tourism resources, particularly attractive due to its natural landscapes and cultural values.

With its comprehensive infrastructure and high-quality services, the tourism site has become a charming destination, creating a highlight for Hà Nam’s tourism industry, he said, adding that the festival, held on the 12th day of the first lunar month annually, aims to preserve and promote the beautiful cultural traditions and values, and widely advertise images of Hà Nam's land and people, thus contributing to sustainable tourism development.

The Tam Chúc Pagoda complex draws pilgrims and tourists who come to contemplate the unique architecture, enjoy the spectacular landscape and learn more about Buddhism. The site sits on the foundations of an ancient Tam Chúc Pagoda dating back to the Đinh Dynasty more than 1,000 years ago.

From the wharf, tourists get on boats with roofs designed like traditional temple roofs to reach the main area. On the way, they can enjoy the view of Lục Nhạc (Six Bells) Lake. The lake comprises six islands, which legend has it are six bells brought down from heaven.

The complex covers more than 5,100ha, of which the pagoda takes up 144ha divided into many parts, such as the Jade pagoda on the peak of Thất Tinh (Seven Stars) Mountain, Tam Chúc Temple and Tam Thế Pagoda (The Main Hall of Buddhas of the Three Times).

Not only renowned for its archaeological significance, the site also preserves intangible cultural values through festivals, legends, and Buddhist traces, reflecting the deep connection between culture, belief, and history. It is developed sustainably, preserving the natural ecosystem and spiritual cultural values. The landscape of lakes, mountains, and pristine forests has created a unique journey of experience and spiritual pilgrimage. — VNS