Sri Lanka seeks Vietnamese investment in transport infrastructure

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese Ambassador to Sri Lanka Trịnh Thị Tâm had a recent meeting with Sri Lankan Minister of Transport, Highways, Ports and Civil Aviation Bimal Rathnayake to consolidate the bilateral ties as the two countries are celebrating the 55th anniversary of their diplomatic relations this year.

The meeting highlighted Sri Lanka's keen interest in attracting Vietnamese investment, particularly in transport infrastructure development.

Minister Rathnayake, who also serves as head of the Sri Lankan People’s Liberation Front (JVP)’s Foreign Affairs and leader of the House of Parliament in Sri Lanka, emphasised his country's priority in developing railway, road, aviation, and seaport infrastructure.

Ambassador Tâm congratulated Rathnayake on his ministerial appointment and the JVP’s victory in the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections. She expressed her gratitude for the minister's support in organising the recent celebration of the 95th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV).

Speaking highly of the sound traditional friendship between the two countries, Tâm briefed Rathnayake on the embassy’s plans to bolster collaboration across all areas, including trade, investment, transport, aviation, and infrastructure development.

Sri Lankan businesses, she said, have shown strong interest in importing electric vehicles from Việt Nam, presenting a promising avenue for bilateral trade in the transport sector. The two countries are also working to launch direct flights based on their air transport agreement signed in 2012.

Rathnayake stressed the close-knit ties bewteen the JVP and the CPV, voicing his strong support for cooperation initiatives between the two countries in the coming time, including the exchange of delegations at all levels and bilateral meetings on the sidelines of multilateral forums. He also announced plans to set up a Sri Lanka – Việt Nam parliamentary friendship association and proposed Việt Nam collaborate with the Women’s Parliamentary Committee, a prominent group within the Sri Lankan Parliament.

He also supported the creation of a Sri Lanka – Việt Nam trade council to facilitate bilateral cooperation in this field.

Sri Lanka plans to organise a specialised conference on electric vehicles and welcomed participation from interested Vietnamese businesses, he revealed.

The minister also expressed support for cultural and Buddhist exchanges between the two countries, showing particular interest in the Vietnamese Embassy's proposal to name a street in Colombo after President Hồ Chí Minh. — VNA/VNS