Party chief oversees leadership transition at CPV’s Inspection Commission

HÀ NỘI – Party General Secretary Tô Lâm attended a conference in Hà Nội on February 7 to hand over the work of the Chairperson of the 13th Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee’s Inspection Commission.

In his address, the Party chief laid stress on the significance of the handover, helping ensure the smooth operation of the commission, which, he said, makes significant contributions to the Party’s leadership, Party building work, enforcement of the Party regulations, and settlement of violations so as to consolidate public trust in the Party and State.

The leadership change comes as part of the Party’s preparation for the upcoming Party congresses at all levels leading to the 14th National Party Congress.

On January 23, Nguyễn Ngọc Duy was elected as Politburo member and Chairman of the Inspection Commission, allowing Politburo member Trần Cẩm Tú to focus on his role as permanent member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat.

Besides, two members of the Inspection Commission were elected as its Vice Chairpersons.

The move aimed at strengthening the organisation’s capacity to meet the requirements and missions in the new situation.

Party General Secretary Lâm commended Tú's nearly 13-year tenure at the commission, highlighting his strong political mettle and dedication to the Party's inspection work, contributing to building a clean and strong Party.

Besides, he expressed his confidence in Ngọc's capabilities, noting his comprehensive training and extensive experience from grassroots to senior Party positions. He said he hopes that Ngọc will unceasingly enhance his responsibility and political mettle as well as join hands with the commission’s staff to successfully fulfill the entrusted missions.

Ngọc, for his part, pledged to build upon the commission’s achievements while promising dedicated service to meet the Party's and people's expectations in the new situation. VNS