Home Politics & Law

75th anniversary of Việt Nam-DPRK diplomatic relations marked in Hà Nội

February 06, 2025 - 22:05
DPRK Ambassador Ri Sung Guk stated that the establishment of bilateral diplomatic relations marked a historic milestone, signifying the beginning of friendship, solidarity, and cooperation between the two countries' people.
Delegates participating in the Thursday banquet at the Embassy of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea in Hà Nội. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The Embassy of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) in Hà Nội held a banquet on February 6 evening to celebrate the 75th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries (January 31, 1950 – 2025).

In his speech, Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn said the bilateral traditional friendship, nurtured by President Hồ Chí Minh and President Kim Il Sung, has overcome historical challenges and been continuously strengthened by generations of Vietnamese and DPRK leaders.

He affirmed Việt Nam's commitment to working with the Party, Government, and people of the DPRK in deepening the two sides’ friendship and cooperation, particularly during the Việt Nam–DPRK Friendship Year 2025, practically contributing to peace, stability, cooperation, and development in the region and the world.

DPRK Ambassador Ri Sung Guk stated that the establishment of bilateral diplomatic relations marked a historic milestone, signifying the beginning of friendship, solidarity, and cooperation between the two countries' people.

Expressing his joy at the positive development of bilateral ties over the past 75 years, he affirmed that DPRK will maintain efforts to further strengthen and develop its friendship and cooperation in various fields with Việt Nam.

The ambassador wished the Party, Government, and people of Việt Nam continue gaining successes in the ongoing construction of a prosperous and civilised socialist Việt Nam. — VNS

Vietnam DPRK relations North Korea

