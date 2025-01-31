Politics & Law
Home Politics & Law

Việt Nam, DPRK mark 75-year diplomatic ties through congratulatory messages

January 31, 2025 - 17:27
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee Tô Lâm and State President Lương Cường extended their greetings to General Secretary and Chairman of the State Affairs Commission Kim Jong Un.
President Hồ Chí Minh receives Prime Minister Kim Il Sung, who led a delegation to visit Việt Nam from November 27 to December 3, 1958. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Leaders of Việt Nam and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) exchanged congratulatory messages on January 31 to mark the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee Tô Lâm and State President Lương Cường extended their greetings to General Secretary and Chairman of the State Affairs Commission Kim Jong Un.

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính exchanged messages with DPRK Premier Pak Thae Song, while National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn congratulated Chairman of the Supreme People's Assembly Pak In Chol.

In their messages, the Vietnamese leaders underlined the deep-rooted friendship between Việt Nam and the DPRK, a bond personally forged by President Hồ Chí Minh and President Kim Il Sung. This friendship has been nurtured through generations of leaders and citizens from both nations, growing stronger over the past 75 years.

The Vietnamese Party, State and people always value and wish to further deepen the practical cooperative relationship with the DPRK across various fields, in line with the aspirations of both countries’ citizens and international commitments, contributing to maintaining peace, stability, cooperation, and development in the region and the world, they said, believing that both sides will effectively coordinate to celebrate the Việt Nam-DPRK Friendship Year 2025 with impactful exchange and cooperation activities.

In response, the DPRK leaders stressed that designating 2025 as the Việt Nam-DPRK Friendship Year reflects the shared aspirations and strategic directions of both nations. They voiced strong optimism that the longstanding friendship and cooperation between the DPRK and Việt Nam will continue to flourish, further motivating and advancing the socialist cause in both countries.

Adding to the celebratory spirit, Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and head of its Commission for External Relations Lê Hoài Trung exchanged congratulations with Kim Song Nam, alternate member of the Political Bureau and Director of the International Department of the Workers' Party of Korea Central Committee.

Similarly, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn exchanged warm messages with Choe Son Hui, member of the Political Bureau and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the DPRK. — VNA/VNS

