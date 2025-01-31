Party chief attends launch of spring tree planting festival in Ninh Bình

NINH BÌNH — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm attended the launch of the 2025 spring tree planting festival in the northern province of Ninh Bình on January 31 morning, the third day of the Lunar New Year.

In his speech, General Secretary Lâm drew back to a moment in history when President Hồ Chí Minh, under the pen name Trần Lực, penned the article 'Tết trồng cây' (Tree Planting Festival) for the Nhân dân (People) newspaper on November 28, 1959. In this piece, he called on every citizen, family, mass organisation, and locality to actively engage in tree planting and forest cultivation, highlighting their profound significance and practical benefits.

His appeal sparked a nationwide movement, enthusiastically embraced by people from all walks of life. The Lunar New Year 1960 marked the first nationwide response to his call, and since then, the festival has become an annual tradition celebrated by the entire Party, people, and army.

More than just a meaningful cultural practice, it is a concrete and practical action reflecting Việt Nam’s strong commitment to the international community and its national strategy on climate change, toward a greener planet and the country’s rapid and sustainable development, the Party leader said.

He urged Ninh Bình to set an exemplary standard for green, harmonious, and sustainable growth, advocating for a seamless integration of socio-economic development with the preservation of cultural heritage, environmental protection, and the conservation of natural landscapes.

In a world increasingly driven by technology, he also underscored the importance of leveraging sci-tech advancements, fostering innovation, and accelerating digital and green transformation.

Ministries and agencies, specifically the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment and the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, were asked to strengthen coordination and supervision to ensure the effective tree planting movement across localities.

Earlier the same day, Lâm and his delegation attended the inauguration of Lê Duẩn Street and Vân River Bridge in Hoa Lư City, Ninh Bình Province. These landmark projects celebrate the 23rd provincial Party Congress for the 2025-30 term.

Lê Duẩn Street, a key arterial route, links the ancient capital of Hoa Lư with the breathtaking Tràng An Scenic Landscape Complex and the eastern gateway of the city. This thoroughfare not only facilitates seamless connectivity with the North-South Expressway but also paves the way for urban expansion in southern Hoa Lư and the province's overall socio-economic development.

Spanning 3km and featuring six lanes, Lê Duẩn Street commenced construction in June 2022. The Vân River Bridge, designed to complement the street's structure, stretches 65m and began construction in March 2023. With a total investment of VNĐ386 billion (approximately US$15.44 million), these projects are now fully completed and ready for operation. — VNS