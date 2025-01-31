Politics & Law
Party chief attends launch of spring tree planting festival in Ninh Bình

January 31, 2025 - 12:20
General Secretary Lâm underscored the importance of leveraging sci-tech advancements, fostering innovation, and accelerating digital and green transformation.
General Secretary Tô Lâm waters a tree during the festval. — VNA/VNS Photo

NINH BÌNH — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm attended the launch of the 2025 spring tree planting festival in the northern province of Ninh Bình on January 31 morning, the third day of the Lunar New Year.

In his speech, General Secretary Lâm drew back to a moment in history when President Hồ Chí Minh, under the pen name Trần Lực, penned the article 'Tết trồng cây' (Tree Planting Festival) for the Nhân dân (People) newspaper on November 28, 1959. In this piece, he called on every citizen, family, mass organisation, and locality to actively engage in tree planting and forest cultivation, highlighting their profound significance and practical benefits.

His appeal sparked a nationwide movement, enthusiastically embraced by people from all walks of life. The Lunar New Year 1960 marked the first nationwide response to his call, and since then, the festival has become an annual tradition celebrated by the entire Party, people, and army.

More than just a meaningful cultural practice, it is a concrete and practical action reflecting Việt Nam’s strong commitment to the international community and its national strategy on climate change, toward a greener planet and the country’s rapid and sustainable development, the Party leader said.

He urged Ninh Bình to set an exemplary standard for green, harmonious, and sustainable growth, advocating for a seamless integration of socio-economic development with the preservation of cultural heritage, environmental protection, and the conservation of natural landscapes.

In a world increasingly driven by technology, he also underscored the importance of leveraging sci-tech advancements, fostering innovation, and accelerating digital and green transformation.

Ministries and agencies, specifically the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment and the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, were asked to strengthen coordination and supervision to ensure the effective tree planting movement across localities.

Earlier the same day, Lâm and his delegation attended the inauguration of Lê Duẩn Street and Vân River Bridge in Hoa Lư City, Ninh Bình Province. These landmark projects celebrate the 23rd provincial Party Congress for the 2025-30 term.

Lê Duẩn Street, a key arterial route, links the ancient capital of Hoa Lư with the breathtaking Tràng An Scenic Landscape Complex and the eastern gateway of the city. This thoroughfare not only facilitates seamless connectivity with the North-South Expressway but also paves the way for urban expansion in southern Hoa Lư and the province's overall socio-economic development.

Spanning 3km and featuring six lanes, Lê Duẩn Street commenced construction in June 2022. The Vân River Bridge, designed to complement the street's structure, stretches 65m and began construction in March 2023. With a total investment of VNĐ386 billion (approximately US$15.44 million), these projects are now fully completed and ready for operation. — VNS

Politics & Law

People-to-people diplomacy ready to join nation in new era: VUFO President

People-to-people diplomacy should move beyond old mindsets to reach regional and international levels, President of the Việt Nam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) Phan Anh Sơn told the Vietnam News Agency. In a recent interview granted to the VNA, the VUFO President spoke of outstanding achievements of people-to-people diplomacy in 2024 and orientations for 2025.
Politics & Law

Argentine Party official praises CPV’s glorious journey

Head of the Commission for Foreign Affairs of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Argentina Marcelo Rodriguez emphasised that the CPV has led the people through revolutionary struggles, defeating the armies of such powers as France and the US, and securing independence, freedom, and national reunification.
Politics & Law

Party chief inspects combat readiness at public security, military units

Party General Secretary Tô Lâm inspected the on-duty situation and combat readiness at the National Cyber Security Centre under the Ministry of Public Security’s Department of Cyber Security and High-Tech Crime Prevention, and the Command Centre of the Ministry of National Defence’s Air Defense - Air Force Service in the evening of January 28 – the last day of the lunar year.

