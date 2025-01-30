People-to-people diplomacy ready to join nation in new era: VUFO President

People-to-people diplomacy should move beyond old mindsets to reach regional and international levels, President of the Việt Nam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) Phan Anh Sơn told the Việt Nam News Agency.

In a recent interview granted to the VNA, the VUFO President spoke of outstanding achievements of people-to-people diplomacy in 2024 and orientations for 2025.

What are the major achievements of people-to-people diplomacy in 2024?

Last year was a significant one for the people-to-people diplomacy of the Việt Nam Union of Friendship Organisations, with activities being implemented comprehensively and effectively. We organised 43 delegations to visit other countries and welcomed 28 delegations visiting Việt Nam, along with over 1,000 local activities as well as five international conferences and seminars.

Notably, the VUFO participated in various high-level diplomatic activities with the leaders of the Party and the State. We had the honour of accompanying seven high-level delegations of Party and State leaders on visits to nine countries, where we coordinated and hosted nine events to foster meetings between Vietnamese leaders and foreign counterparts, further promoting mutual understanding and cooperation.

The people-to-people diplomatic activities, within the context of high-level State diplomacy, not only reflect the Party and State leadership’s commitment to people-to-people diplomacy in general and the VUFO, but also signify Việt Nam’s appreciation for the solidarity, support and friendship extended by foreign peoples. Such initiatives are instrumental in establishing a positive societal foundation for bilateral relations with countries worldwide.

Additionally, we hosted and collaborated on welcoming many delegations from foreign political leaders, former leaders and governmental officials, while organising major people-to-people diplomatic events with partners.

We also engaged in newly innovative activities in democracy and human rights, such as sending a delegation to attend the International Law and Religion Symposium at Brigham Young University in the US, and working with a number of US agencies responsible for developing and issuing reports on religion and human rights, arranging a visit and working programme in Việt Nam for a delegation of international Protestant pastors and their relatives, and welcoming a delegation of young volunteers from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The actions further strengthened the understanding and cooperation between Việt Nam and international religious organisations, while "planting the seeds of friendship and cooperation" in the Việt Nam-US relations.

In 2024, we focused on diversifying people-to-people diplomatic activities to promote traditional values of friendship between Việt Nam and other countries. We collaborated with embassies and consulates to host information-sharing events, diplomatic discussions, cultural exchanges and author book presentations, further educating the public on Việt Nam’s international relations.

Furthermore, we leveraged people-to-people diplomacy to facilitate investment cooperation between Vietnamese businesses and foreign companies.

The VUFO also excelled in expressing gratitude and honouring international partners, awarding the “For Peace and Friendship among Nations” insignia to 21 foreign diplomats and recognising foreign non-governmental organisations (NGOs) for their significant contributions to Việt Nam’s non-governmental works.

One of the objectives of people-to-people diplomacy is to mobilise foreign resources and implement support for overseas Vietnamese communities. Could you share specific outcomes of the efforts in 2024?

In terms of mobilising foreign resources, particularly through foreign non-governmental organisations (NGOs), in 2024, the total value of disbursed foreign aid from NGOs is estimated at approximately US$230 million. At the same time, responding to a call from the VUFO, foreign NGOs have provided assistance to help mitigate the aftermath of Typhoon Yagi, in the form of cash and in-kind donations, valued at nearly VNĐ220 billion ($8.7 million).

During the year of 2024, foreign NGOs with a Vietnamese diaspora presence contributed approximately $10 million to various programmes and projects in Việt Nam. Of the more than 300 foreign NGOs operating in Việt Nam, 44 are led by Vietnamese expatriates - as founders, presidents, country representatives or key individuals responsible for the organisation’s activities in Việt Nam - and have implemented numerous development programmes and projects to support the country.

They have actively participated in the programme on eliminating temporary and dilapidated housing launched by Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính. Many organisations have shown interest, conducted initial surveys in various localities, and made commitments to provide aid in 2025.

Through the diplomatic efforts, approximately two million Vietnamese people and nearly 30,000 Vietnamese students in the US have been encouraged to comply with the laws of the host country and contribute to national development, acting as goodwill ambassadors for Việt Nam and helping to strengthen bilateral relations.

Looking ahead to 2025 and beyond, what are the primary objectives and directions for people-to-people diplomacy and what role will it play in Việt Nam’s era of the nation's rise?

People-to-people diplomacy has been an integral part of Việt Nam’s national journey, supporting independence, reunification, post-war recovery and the country’s ongoing development.

As Việt Nam enters a new era of global engagement, people-to-people diplomacy will continue to play a critical role in complementing the Party and State diplomacy, supporting national development goals and enhancing Việt Nam’s international relations.

In 2025, the VUFO will focus on several key directions. It will continue with the effective implementation of the Party and State’s foreign policy, ensuring that the role and position of people-to-people diplomacy are commensurate with the tasks assigned by the Party and State.

It also plans to focus on effectively implementing foreign affairs activities according to the assigned plan, especially proactively advising the Party and State leaders to participate in and organise people-to-people diplomacy activities, within the framework of high-level diplomacy, implementing foreign affairs activities associated with major national holidays, celebrating diplomatic relations with countries around the world, diversifying people-to-people diplomacy activities, and participating more actively and responsibly in multilateral forums.

Moreover, it is scheduled to facilitate the holding of its Seventh National Congress and its Fifth International Conference to strengthen cooperation with foreign NGOs.

To achieve these goals, the VUFO must continue to innovate boldly in its mindset and approach, embrace creativity in organising diplomatic activities, and “think big, act bold, and move beyond old mindsets and familiar domains to adopt a vision and approach that extend beyond the national level to the regional and international stage," as emphasised by late Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng.

Additionally, the union will further strengthen and streamline its organisational structure at both central and local levels, ensuring it is lean, strong, effective, and unified. It should also develop and implement training programmes tailored to different groups of officials and staff.

On the occasion of the Lunar New Year, on behalf of the Party delegation, the Party Committee, and the leadership of VUFO, I extend my best wishes to all those dedicated to people-to-people diplomacy.

I hope and firmly believe that people-to-people diplomacy will successfully fulfill its set goals and tasks, contributing alongside the entire Party, people, and military to strengthening the remarkable achievements of the 40 years of Đổi mới, initiated and led by the Party. We stand ready to joint efforts to usher the nation into a new era — that of the nation’s rise. VNS