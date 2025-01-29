Overseas Vietnamese in Cambodia pins high hope on Việt Nam’s new development path

PHNOM PENH — The vigorous anti-corruption efforts and the policy of streamlining the state apparatus will bring success to Việt Nam, enabling it to harness its strengths for a new development path in the era of the nation's rise, said Chairman of the Khmer-Vietnam Association in Cambodia (KVA)'s Preah Sihanouk branch Trần Văn Năm.

Speaking to Vietnam News Agency reporters on the occasion of the Lunar New Year 2025 and the 95th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Việt nam (CPV) (February 3, 1930 - 2025), 76-year-old Năm who has been living in Cambodia for nearly 40 years, said that overseas Vietnamese like him, despite living far from their homeland, always pay attention to the situation in Việt Nam through the media.

He said thanks to mass media, he knew that the CPV is vigorously intensifying the fight against corruption and the policy of streamlining the state apparatus from central to local levels.

Expressing joy at the renewal moves and the recent changes in the country through many major policies of the Party and State, Năm believed that if these policies are implemented thoroughly, the overseas Vietnamese community will respond enthusiastically to and support them.

As a Vietnamese living away from the homeland, he said he always hopes to see a strong Việt Nam that continues to advance further. To achieve this, he emphasised that Việt Nam needs to persistently pursue these renewal policies.

He expressed his wish that under the leadership of the CPV, Việt Nam will reach agreements with Cambodia that ensure long-term benefits of both sides, including the living conditions and legal status of the overseas Vietnamese in Cambodia.

He expressed a desire that in the coming time, the leaders and relevant authorities of Việt Nam and Cambodia will continue discussing to find solutions to support people of Vietnamese origin in Cambodia. This will be a premise for them to gradually stabilise their lives, integrate into the local community, contribute to Cambodia’s development as well as to the friendship and solidarity between Việt Nam and Cambodia.— VNS