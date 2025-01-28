PM visits late Party chief’s family to extend Tết greetings

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Monday evening visited the family of the late Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng on the occasion of Tết (Lunar New Year) and the anniversary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam's founding (February 3, 1930-2025).

Offering incense to the late Party chief’s altar, PM Chính expressed his respect and gratitude for the immense contributions of General Secretary Trọng to the Party and the State.

General Secretary Trọng was an exceptional leader, a shining example of studying and following the ideology and morality of the late President Hồ Chí Minh, and a steadfast member of the Party, said Chính. He embodies the full qualities, talents, courage and intellect of the Vietnamese leadership during the period of Đổi Mới (Renewal).

After nearly 60 years of working for the national revolution, the late Party chief, who was also a Professor and held a PhD, has left the nation with a valuable system of thought and trajectory for the path of Việt Nam’s revolution in the new era, said the PM.

His legacy will live on in Vietnamese history for the cause of renewal and building a peaceful, independent, unified, democratic, prosperous, civilised and joyous Việt Nam – a vision he spent his entire life cherishing and striving for.

Speaking to Ngô Thị Mận, the wife of the late Party chief, PM Chính wished her and the entire family a prosperous new year filled with good health, peace and happiness. — VNS