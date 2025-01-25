PM Phạm Minh Chính receives Chinese Ambassador He Wei

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính received Chinese Ambassador to Việt Nam He Wei in Hà Nội on Saturday, on the threshold of the Lunar New Year 2025 – the traditional new year of both Vietnamese and Chinese people.

Expressing their pleasure at the positive development of Việt Nam-China relations in 2024, the two sides highly evaluated the regular exchanges and high-level meetings, as well as the increasingly comprehensive and diverse cooperation mechanisms, which demonstrate a high level of trust.

Economic, trade, investment, and tourism cooperation has grown positively, with bilateral trade reaching US$205.2 billion in 2024, a year-on-year increase of 19.3 per cent. China topped the list for new investment projects in Việt Nam, and the number of Chinese tourists to Việt Nam reached 3.8 million, up 114 per cent year-on-year.

Congratulating China on its positive development achievements, PM Chính emphasised that developing its friendship and cooperation with China is a consistent policy, an objective requirement, and a strategic choice, and a top priority in Việt Nam's foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, and multilateralisation and diversification.

For his part, Ambassador He Wei affirmed that the Communist Party of China and the Chinese Government attach great importance to relations with Việt Nam, always considering it a priority in China's neighbourhood diplomacy.

Both sides showed their pleasure at the recent successful phone talks between Việt Nam’s Party General Secretary Tô Lâm and Chinese Party General Secretary and President of China Xi Jinping, which has set a positive start and strengthened strategic direction, provided new momentum for the bilateral relationship in the Việt Nam-China Year of Humanistic Exchange 2025, on the occasion of the 75th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations.

To implement the common perceptions between the two Party General Secretaries, PM Chính proposed maintaining regular high-level and all-level meetings and contacts, enhancing the effectiveness of bilateral cooperation mechanisms, and effectively implementing collaboration between ministries, sectors, and localities.

He urged both sides to step up substantive cooperation in various fields, ensuring that their people benefit from the practical advantages of their bilateral relationship. In particular, he stressed the importance of promoting transport connectivity and effectively implementing the agreement between the two governments on three railway routes: Lào Cai - Hà Nội - Hải Phòng, Lạng Sơn - Hà Nội, and Móng Cái - Hạ Long - Hải Phòng.

PM Chính said he hopes that both sides will focus on implementing significant and symbolic projects that reflect the level of bilateral relationship between the two countries. He urged China to continue opening its market for Vietnamese agricultural products and enhance cooperation in the fields of agriculture, finance, science and technology, education, culture, tourism, and the environment, while effectively managing the land border together.

Regarding maritime issues, PM Chính requested both sides to strictly adhere to the high-level common perceptions and the “Agreement on basic principles guiding the settlement of sea-related issues"; respect each other’s legitimate rights and interests and resolve disputes peacefully in accordance with international law, including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea 1982 (UNCLOS); appropriately handle fishing vessel and fisherman issues in a humanitarian spirit, continue promoting the role of negotiation mechanisms regarding maritime matters; and work together to develop an effective and practical Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC) in line with international law, including the UNCLOS 1982.

Expressing his support for PM Chính's suggestions, the Chinese Ambassador congratulated Việt Nam on its important socio-economic development achievements under the leadership of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Việt Nam, led by Party General Secretary Tô Lâm, and the drastic and effective management of the Vietnamese Government led by Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính.

He affirmed that China is ready to enhance strategic conversation with Việt Nam, strengthen political trust, and promote substantial cooperation in various fields, particularly in fostering balanced and sustainable economic, trade, investment, and tourism cooperation.

The diplomat proposed both sides effectively implement a series of activities for the Year of Việt Nam – China Humanistic Exchange on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, helping to solidify the public foundation for the bilateral relations. He also called for better control and settlement of maritime disagreements to create a peaceful, stable, and favourable environment for the development of each country. — VNS