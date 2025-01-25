Việt Nam promotes relations with Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese Ambassador to Venezuela, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Vũ Trung Mỹ on January 24 presented State President Lương Cường's credentials to Governor-General of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Dame Susan Dougan.

Speaking at the ceremony, Dame Dougan asked the ambassador to convey her greetings to Party General Secretary Tô Lâm, State President Lương Cường and leaders of the Party and State of Việt Nam, and expressed her admiration for Việt Nam’s past struggle for national liberation and reunification as well as its achievements in Đổi Mới (renewal) cause initiated and led by the Communist Party of Việt Nam.

The Governor-General congratulated Việt Nam on its proud milestones in the process of national construction and development. She said Saint Vincent and the Grenadines want to enhance multifaceted cooperation with Việt Nam, particularly as the two countries are celebrating the 30th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations this year (December 18, 1995 – 2025).

She congratulated Mỹ on his appointment and wished him success in his terms of office, thus helping to advance Việt Nam–Saint Vincent and the Grenadines relations to new heights.

For his part, Mỹ pledged to do his utmost to promote friendly and cooperative ties between the two countries. He reaffirmed Việt Nam’s consistent foreign policy and its commitment to strengthening its relations with Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Receiving the ambassador at another reception, Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves, Chairman of the ruling Unity Labour Party (ULP), expressed his admiration for late President Hồ Chí Minh, and emphasised the desire to establish a friendly and cooperative relationship between the Unity Labour Party and the Communist Party of Việt Nam.

He also expected that the two countries would step up bilateral cooperation, especially in the fields of trade, investment, culture, tourism and agriculture.

During his stay in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Mỹ also met with Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade and Consumer Affairs Frederick Stephenson.

Mỹ requested Saint Vincent and the Grenadines to soon recognise Việt Nam’s market economy status and support its candidacy for the position of judge at the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea for the 2026–2035 term.

He also extended an invitation to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines to attend the signing ceremony of the UN Convention on Cybercrime, to be held in Hà Nội in 2025.

Stephenson highlighted Saint Vincent and the Grenadines’ positive evaluation of Việt Nam’s proposals and promised to provide a response soon.

The minister also expressed his desire for the two countries to strengthen cooperation at multilateral forums and international organisations, and promote negotiations to finalise and sign a Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement, which would create a legal framework for boosting bilateral relations in the coming time. — VNS