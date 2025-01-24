Việt Nam extends congratulations to Mozambican leaders

State President sends sympathies to Mozambique over cyclone consequences
State President Lương Cường on Monday sent a message of sympathy to Mozambique’s President Filipe Nyusi over severe human and asset losses caused by Cyclone Chido.
|Daniel Chapo swears in as President of the Republic of Mozambique. — XINHUA/VNA Photo
HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese State President Lương Cường on Friday sent a letter of congratulations to Daniel Chapo on his inauguration as President of the Republic of Mozambique.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính cabled a congratulatory message to Maria Benvinda Delfina Levi on her appointment as Prime Minister of the Republic of Mozambique.
The same day, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn also extended congratulations to Maria Manuela Dos Santos Lucas on her appointment as Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation. — VNS