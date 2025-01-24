Politics & Law
Việt Nam extends congratulations to Mozambican leaders

January 24, 2025 - 22:42
Daniel Chapo swears in as President of the Republic of Mozambique. — XINHUA/VNA Photo

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese State President Lương Cường on Friday sent a letter of congratulations to Daniel Chapo on his inauguration as President of the Republic of Mozambique.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính cabled a congratulatory message to Maria Benvinda Delfina Levi on her appointment as Prime Minister of the Republic of Mozambique.

The same day, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn also extended congratulations to Maria Manuela Dos Santos Lucas on her appointment as Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation. — VNS

