Việt Nam eyes stronger cooperation with Russia

MOSCOW — A seminar to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Việt Nam–Russia diplomatic ties (January 30, 1950 – 2025) was hosted by the authorities of Saint Petersburg - the second-largest city of Russia, on January 22.

The online and in-person event connected representatives of Vietnamese localities twinned with Saint Petersburg, the Việt Nam-Russia Friendship Association, and other organisations.

In his remarks, Governor of Saint Petersburg Alexander Beglov, extended his warm congratulations to all attendees, stressing that Việt Nam and Russia have walked together, and supporting each other to achieve significant successes.

According to Beglov, Saint Petersburg—where President Hồ Chí Minh first set foot upon arriving in Russia—has always been at the forefront of traditional cooperation, particularly in economic, cultural, and social collaborations. He noted that an increasing number of Vietnamese localities are establishing twin relationships with this Russian city.

Beglov showed his belief that cooperation between Russia and Việt Nam holds promising prospects; ambitious projects; and potential for further expansion in cultural, humanitarian, and youth exchanges.

On the threshold of Việt Nam’s traditional Lunar New Year (Tết), he wished all Vietnamese friends a successful new year filled with many achievements.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Đặng Minh Khôi sent a recorded speech to the seminar, celebrating this significant milestone in the two countries' relations. He recalled the formation and development of the ties between Việt Nam and the former Soviet Union as well as Russia today, stressing that the political relationship built on high trust has been continuously strengthened.

Cooperation in various fields, including security-defence, economy and trade, science-technology, education-training, culture, tourism, and partnerships between localities of the two nations, has all witnessed positive progress, he stated.

Việt Nam always remembers the heartfelt, immense, and invaluable support of the former Soviet Union and Russia today throughout the years of struggle for national independence and reunification, as well as in the national construction and defence, the diplomat said.

The year 2024 marked numerous significant events in the relations between the two countries, he said, highlighting that the state visit to Việt Nam by Russian President Vladimir Putin, and the visits to Russia by Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn created a strong impetus to further promote comprehensive cooperation between the two nations.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin made his first visit to Việt Nam in early 2025, marking a new chapter in the deep multifaceted cooperation between the two countries, and especially towards lifting the two-way trade to US$15 billion by 2030, he noted.

Representatives from the Vietnamese community and friendship associations gave positive assessments of the history and current relations between the two countries.

The two sides highly valued positive signals in their cooperation, pointing out that one of the key factors for continuously strengthening bilateral relations is frequent and reliable dialogue at the highest levels.

Participants said they believe that the relationship between Việt Nam and Russia will continue to develop positively in the spirit of traditional friendship and comprehensive strategic partnership, meeting the interests of the two countries’ people, well as the mission of ensuring peace and prosperity in the region and the world. — VNS