Outcomes of PM’s Europe trip help Việt Nam confidently step into new era

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính’s official visits to Poland and the Czech Republic, as well as his attendance at the 55th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) and bilateral activities in Switzerland from January 15-23 conveyed a message of determination and aspiration to attract international resources to drive national development in a new era.

During the trip, Chính had a hectic schedule, as he held talks and meetings with most of the high-ranking leaders of the State, Government, and Parliament of Poland and the Czech Republic, and held talks with the Swiss President.

A key outcome is that all the three European countries expressed a desire and agreed to upgrade and enhance their relations with Việt Nam. Specifically, Việt Nam and Poland aim to elevate their relationship to a Strategic Partnership; Việt Nam and the Czech Republic upgraded their ties to a Strategic Partnership; while Việt Nam and Switzerland elevated their relationship to a Comprehensive Partnership.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyễn Minh Hằng stated that the agreements to elevate the level of relations between Việt Nam and Poland, the Czech Republic, and Switzerland hold historical significance, creating a breakthrough for Việt Nam and these countries to enter a new phase.

PM Chính and the leaders of the countries agreed on measures to create new momentum for cooperation in traditional areas such as trade, investment, tourism, education and training, defence and security, culture, tourism, and labour; and to expand collaboration into new ones such as digital transformation, green transition, information and communication technology, cybersecurity, pharmaceuticals, automotive industry, and aviation and railway connectivity.

In particular, trade between Việt Nam and Poland as well as the Czech Republic is set to increase to US$5 billion per year, up from the current level of around $2 billion.

To quickly materialise these agreements and the desire to enhance cooperation, Chinh also engaged with leaders of various organisations, political parties, and friendship associations, and visited many cultural, scientific, and technological institutions in the countries. He chaired forums, dialogues, and meetings with leading businesses from these countries to encourage investment and promote trade between Việt Nam and the respective countries.

On this occasion, Việt Nam and the three countries signed eight cooperation agreements in such areas as diplomacy, labour, aviation, education, sports, and culture.

Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyễn Hồng Diên stated that the European countries highly value Việt Nam's role and regard it as a leading strategic partner in the region and globally. They expressed their desire to elevate bilateral relations to a new, comprehensive, and effective level across various fields. Việt Nam and these countries discussed and agreed on numerous important goals, tasks, and solutions in economic, trade, and investment cooperation.

Notably, the Government leader took time to visit businesses owned by Vietnamese people and met with embassy staffs and the Vietnamese communities in Poland and the Czech Republic. Chinh and his wife also joined them in Xuân Quê Hương (Homeland Spring) programmes.

At the WEF’s 55th Annual Meeting, PM Chính had a packed schedule, as he participated in and delivered speeches at four discussion sessions, three of them exclusively designed by the WEF for Việt Nam.

Rebeca Grynspan, Secretary-General of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), said that Việt Nam has emerged as a remarkable example of how trade and investment can fuel inclusive growth and development.

Highlighting Việt Nam's remarkable average annual economic growth rate of approximately 7 per cent over the past three decades, she said Vietnam’s hosting of UNCTAD’s 16th session in October 2025 is highly anticipated.

On this occasion, the Vietnamese Prime Minister held meetings with nearly 20 leaders from various countries and international organisations. Together with leaders from ministries, sectors, and localities, he engaged in exchanges and dialogues with nearly 250 top economic groups in five separate discussion sessions.

According to Don Lam, CEO of VinaCapital Group, some investors he met this time expressed their desire and hope that Việt Nam will further open its door to allow foreign businesses to bring technology into the country for investment, as it is currently politically stable and has an abundant workforce in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

Naga Chandrasekara, Executive Vice President and Chief Global Operations Officer of Intel Corporation, which has invested in Việt Nam for over 15 years, stated that Việt Nam has big opportunities in digital transformation and innovation, thanks to its young, abundant, and talented workforce. The ambitious vision, goals, and commitments of the Vietnamese government serve as a strong driving force, reflecting its high level of determination.

It can be affirmed that attending the WEF meeting, the PM and the Vietnamese delegation conveyed a strong message of sincerity, cooperation, solidarity, and responsibility toward the international community; and expressed the country’s readiness and desire to foster effective cooperation with partners.

The Government leader’s trip continues to implement and affirm Việt Nam's foreign policy, and helps further deepen the country's relations with its partners, enhance its position and role, and highlight its responsible contributions to the global community. — VNS