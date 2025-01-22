PM Chính speaks at special policy dialogue during World Economic Forum

DAVOS — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính spoke at a special policy dialogue on Việt Nam’s vision for innovation and its global role, as part of the 55th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland on Tuesday afternoon (local time).

This is a key event on the first official day of the 55th WEF meeting and one of five major policy dialogues with heads of state and government leaders recognised by the WEF for their vision, influence and ability to inspire. It was broadcast live across the WEF’s major online platforms.

The dialogue between PM Chính and renowned host Gillian Tett, former editorial board chair and US editor-at-large for the Financial Times, delivered a powerful message hailing Việt Nam as a highly attractive strategic choice for foreign investors amid global competition.

Drawing on the country’s 40-year journey of economic reform and growth, the conversation underscored Việt Nam’s determination and breakthrough development policies aimed at seizing opportunities in the intelligent age of AI, where science and technology, innovation and transformation will drive Việt Nam to achieve its ambitious goal of becoming a high-income, developed economy by 2045.

Commenting on the current global context, Chính stressed that the intelligent age must be marked by political stability, freedom from war, rapid yet sustainable economic growth, environmental protection and inclusivity, so that no one is left behind. This era must be closely linked with the development of intelligent minds and data-driven infrastructure, he said.

To prepare for the intelligent age, PM Chính stated that Việt Nam is committed to improving its institutional and legal frameworks to create favourable conditions for equal development among stakeholders in the multi-sectoral economy, adding that the development of AI in Việt Nam must be based on Vietnamese data.

The newly issued Resolution 57 on the development of science, technology, innovation and digital transformation will provide a strong boost for investment in research and development, he elaborated.

The Vietnamese Government is also focusing on ensuring intellectual property rights to create a fair legal framework for foreign investors in the technology sector, PM Chính said, adding that it has made efforts to promote investment, mobilise social resources and encourage businesses to develop transport infrastructure and smart infrastructure, with plans to complete the construction of a national data centre by June 2025.

The Government leader emphasised that although Việt Nam has faced various challenges, with a low starting point and a transitioning economy, through these efforts it has become an important partner for research and development cooperation and an attractive investment destination for major global tech groups like Samsung and NVIDIA.

While answering a question about whether Việt Nam can balance its relations with both the US and China amid strategic competition, the PM stressed that Việt Nam remains steadfast in its foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralism and diversification, as well as being a good friend, a reliable partner and an active and responsible member of the international community.

In response to concerns about Việt Nam’s trade surplus with the US, PM Chính said Việt Nam is always ready to listen to and address issues that concern its partners, and wants to make the most of its competitive advantages, increase imports and strengthen cooperation in areas where the US has strengths and Việt Nam has needs, such as aviation and high technology.

As for the challenges posed by climate change and achieving the dual goals of economic development and environmental protection, he emphasised that, as one of the countries most affected by climate change and rising sea levels, Việt Nam is strongly committed to achieving net zero emissions and is making efforts to promote a green transition and green production.

The Vietnamese leader shared specific and impactful examples, including a project on developing one million hectares of high-quality, low-emissions rice as part of an effort to ensure global food security and promote green growth.

Regarding the energy transition, he said that Việt Nam is accelerating efforts to improve institutional frameworks to unlock resources for renewable energy development, noting that the country has also initiated a nuclear power project to ensure a clean energy supply for further development.

In her conclusion, Tett shared the opinions of foreign investors, who described Việt Nam as an impressive country due to its economic transformation over four decades of reform.

The nation has maintained strong and long-term growth momentum, attracted a large number of foreign direct investment projects, ensured financial and monetary stability and achieved an economic growth rate of over 7 per cent even amid global economic challenges in 2024, she noted.

With the goal of double-digit economic growth in the near future, Việt Nam will become a model of development for the world, she said.

Tett also expressed appreciation for the contributions of the business community and the Vietnamese Government's commitment to national development and interests.

Participants applauded the messages shared by the Vietnamese leader at the event. The success of the policy dialogue session, held for the second consecutive year at the WEF, helped strengthen Việt Nam's international role and position and contributed to spreading the Southeast Asian country’s numerous recent achievements, as well as its vision and development prospects in a new era. — VNA/VNS