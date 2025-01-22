Vietnamese Gov't leader meets with Ukrainian President on sidelines of WEF meeting

DAVOS — Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính had a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Davos on January 21 (local time) within the framework of the 55th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum and bilateral activities in Switzerland.

The two leaders affirmed that they treasure the traditional friendship, partnership and comprehensive cooperation between Việt Nam and Ukraine.

They expressed his wish to maintain and promote bilateral cooperation, including the exchange of delegations at all levels; continue to seek effective and appropriate measures to maintain growth momentum and soon restore trade exchange between the two countries, resuming the activities of the Việt Nam-Ukraine Intergovernmental Committee for Economic and Trade Cooperation.

PM Chính emphasised Việt Nam's balanced, objective, and consistent stance on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, stating that all disputes should be resolved through peaceful means, in accordance with the fundamental principles of international law and the United Nations Charter, including respecting the independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of countries, not using force or threatening to use force, and considering the legitimate interests of all parties involved; supporting the mediation efforts of the international community in seeking a long-term peaceful solution to the conflict with the participation of all relevant parties, in line with international law and the United Nations Charter.

Việt Nam is ready to engage in international efforts to promote dialogue and seek peaceful solutions to quickly end the current conflict, he stressed.

On this occasion, PM Chính called on the Ukrainian administration to continue ensuring safety and security for lives and property of and creating favourable conditions for Vietnamese citizens to continue living and working in this Eastern European country. — VNA/VNS