Home Politics & Law

Việt Nam treasures and gives top priority to ties with China: PM

January 21, 2025 - 22:04
Both sides expressed their pleasure at the positive development of the bilateral Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership and the building of a Việt Nam - China Community with a shared future that carries strategic significance.
Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính met Permanent Vice Premier of the State Council of China Ding Xuexiang in Davos yesterday. — VNA/VNS Photo

DAVOS — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính met with member of the Politburo Standing Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and Permanent Vice Premier of the State Council of China Ding Xuexiang on the sidelines of the 55th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, on Tuesday.

Chính conveyed warm greetings and New Year wishes from General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Tô Lâm, State President Lương Cường, National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn, and himself to General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping, Premier Li Qiang, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress Zhao Leji, and Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference Wang Huning.

Both sides expressed their pleasure at the positive development of the bilateral Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership and the building of a Việt Nam - China Community with a shared future that carries strategic significance, especially the recent successful phone talks between Lâm and Xi, during which they announced the launch of the Việt Nam-China Year of Humanistic Exchange and the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties.

Affirming Việt Nam's consistent policy of treasuring and giving top priority to its relationship with China, Chính affirmed Việt Nam's support for China's global initiatives on development, security and civilisation proposed by Xi, believing that they will bring shared benefits to all countries.

Ding asserted that China places great importance on its relations with Việt Nam and believed that under the leadership of the CPV led by General Secretary to Lâm, Việt Nam will successfully hold the 14th National Party Congress and usher into a new era of development.

Looking ahead, Chính suggested facilitating the exchange of all-level delegations, effectively realising cooperation agreements, deepening connectivity between the two economies, with a focus on major and symbolic projects, especially those on capital, technology and human resource training to develop standard-gauge rail routes connecting Lào Cai - Hà Nội - Hải Phòng in 2025, Lạng Sơn - Hà Nội, and Móng Cái - Hạ Long - Hải Phòng in the coming time.

Along with traditional cooperation areas, he proposed both sides step up partnerships in science-technology, innovation, and those of China’s strength like big data, cloud computing, quantum technology, and microbiology. He called for China's assistance to Việt Nam in realising the historic Resolution 57 on breakthroughs in sci-tech, innovation and national digital transformation.

Lauding and agreeing with Chính’s directions, Ding stressed that China stays ready to step up exchanges and cooperation with Việt Nam in line with six major orientations agreed upon by the senior leaders.

He suggested accelerating specific progress in key areas, especially projects symbolising the bilateral relationship, activities marking the Year of China - Việt Nam Humanistic Exchange and the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties, while firmly building the China - Việt Nam Community with a shared future that carries strategic significance. — VNS

Party chief requests further research and refinement in apparatus streamlining process

According to the Party leader, central agencies, the Government, the National Assembly, and political-social organisations have taken the lead by setting an example, swiftly carrying out reviews and refining functions, duties, and internal restructuring. They have completed tasks ahead of schedule and in line with the directives of the Party Central Committee, the Politburo, the Secretariat and the Central Steering Committee.
Politics & Law

NA Chairman hosts leaders attending Parliamentary Assembly of Francophone

Welcoming Speaker of the House of Representatives of Morocco Rachid Talbi El Alami, Mẫn extended a warm welcome to the Moroccan delegation, acknowledging their attendance at the APF Executive Committee’s meeting and the Francophone Parliamentary Forum as a testament to the high regard Morocco holds for its relationship with Việt Nam, particularly its NA.
Politics & Law

Cambodian delegation pays pre-Tết visit to Long An

Secretary of the Long An Party Committee and Chairman of the provincial People's Council Nguyễn Văn Được expressed confidence that Việt Nam and Cambodia, including the three provinces of Svay Rieng, Prey Veng, and Long An, will continue to expand their cooperation in socio-economic development, political stability, border security and order, and social safety in border areas.
Politics & Law

Top legislator welcomes OIF Administrator

Emphasising that the visit reflects the OIF and its Administrator's respect for and attention to Việt Nam's role, National Assembly (NA) Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn expressed his belief that it will open new opportunities and foster cooperation between Việt Nam and the Francophone community in the coming period, aligning with the priorities of both sides.

