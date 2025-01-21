Việt Nam treasures and gives top priority to ties with China: PM

DAVOS — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính met with member of the Politburo Standing Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and Permanent Vice Premier of the State Council of China Ding Xuexiang on the sidelines of the 55th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, on Tuesday.

Chính conveyed warm greetings and New Year wishes from General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Tô Lâm, State President Lương Cường, National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn, and himself to General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping, Premier Li Qiang, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress Zhao Leji, and Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference Wang Huning.

Both sides expressed their pleasure at the positive development of the bilateral Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership and the building of a Việt Nam - China Community with a shared future that carries strategic significance, especially the recent successful phone talks between Lâm and Xi, during which they announced the launch of the Việt Nam-China Year of Humanistic Exchange and the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties.

Affirming Việt Nam's consistent policy of treasuring and giving top priority to its relationship with China, Chính affirmed Việt Nam's support for China's global initiatives on development, security and civilisation proposed by Xi, believing that they will bring shared benefits to all countries.

Ding asserted that China places great importance on its relations with Việt Nam and believed that under the leadership of the CPV led by General Secretary to Lâm, Việt Nam will successfully hold the 14th National Party Congress and usher into a new era of development.

Looking ahead, Chính suggested facilitating the exchange of all-level delegations, effectively realising cooperation agreements, deepening connectivity between the two economies, with a focus on major and symbolic projects, especially those on capital, technology and human resource training to develop standard-gauge rail routes connecting Lào Cai - Hà Nội - Hải Phòng in 2025, Lạng Sơn - Hà Nội, and Móng Cái - Hạ Long - Hải Phòng in the coming time.

Along with traditional cooperation areas, he proposed both sides step up partnerships in science-technology, innovation, and those of China’s strength like big data, cloud computing, quantum technology, and microbiology. He called for China's assistance to Việt Nam in realising the historic Resolution 57 on breakthroughs in sci-tech, innovation and national digital transformation.

Lauding and agreeing with Chính’s directions, Ding stressed that China stays ready to step up exchanges and cooperation with Việt Nam in line with six major orientations agreed upon by the senior leaders.

He suggested accelerating specific progress in key areas, especially projects symbolising the bilateral relationship, activities marking the Year of China - Việt Nam Humanistic Exchange and the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties, while firmly building the China - Việt Nam Community with a shared future that carries strategic significance. — VNS