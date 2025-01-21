NA Chairman hosts leaders attending Parliamentary Assembly of Francophone

CẦN THƠ — National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn hosted receptions in the Mekong Delta city of Cần Thơ on Tuesday for leaders of countries and organisations attending the Parliamentary Assembly of Francophone (APF) Executive Committee and the Francophone Parliamentary Forum on sustainable agriculture, food security and climate change adaptation

Welcoming Speaker of the House of Representatives of Morocco Rachid Talbi El Alami, Mẫn extended a warm welcome to the Moroccan delegation, acknowledging their attendance at the APF Executive Committee’s meeting and the Francophone Parliamentary Forum as a testament to the high regard Morocco holds for its relationship with Việt Nam, particularly its NA.

Việt Nam, in its foreign policy, values its friendship and multifaceted cooperation with Morocco and its role in the region and the world, he said.

He congratulated Morocco on its great achievements across socio-economy and culture, especially tourism, renewable energy, automobile manufacturing, and its preparations to host the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Talbi El Alami, in turn, affirmed that Morocco always values its relationship with Việt Nam in its foreign policy, considers Việt Nam a gateway to foster cooperation with Asian nations and those in ASEAN. He thanked Việt Nam for supporting Morocco’s bid to become an observer of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA).

Lauding Việt Nam as an economic spotlight in the region and the world, he wished to continue developing increasingly effective and practical cooperatives with the Southeast Asian nation in various areas on the back of history and development similarities.

To deepen all-around cooperation between the two countries, Mẫn suggested that both sides facilitate the exchange of delegations at all levels, those at high level; working closely at multilateral forums, especially at the United Nations, the Non-Aligned Movement, and the International Organisation of La Francophonie.

Việt Nam, he assured, is ready to serve as a bridge to boost relations between Morocco and ASEAN countries.

To fortify legislative ties, Mẫn suggested facilitating the exchange of high-ranking delegations and those from specialised agencies to share expertise, effectively following their 2017 cooperation agreement and offering mutual support at multilateral forums.

Additionally, the establishment of a business council was suggested by the Moroccan leader to tackle specific trade and investment issues, alongside fostering connections between Vietnamese localities and Morocco's key port cities.

In response, Mẫn vowed to direct NA agencies to work with other concerned authorities to consider the proposals made by the Speaker.

The same day, Chairman Mẫn received Vice President of the Lao NA Sommad Pholsena.

Sommad spoke highly of the theme of the forum in the context that countries are facing global challenges such as food security and climate change, especially the initiative in the important speech of the Vietnamese NA Chairman at the opening session of the forum on Tuesday morning.

Mẫn affirmed that Việt Nam always gives the highest priority to consolidating and strengthening the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation with Laos, always stand side by side and strongly support Laos’s cause of national construction, protection and development.

The top legislator proposed the two sides prioritise close coordination and jointly monitor the effectiveness of the implementation of agreements signed between the two countries; and continue to maintain regular high-level and all-level contacts and exchanges on all channels, including the NA channel. — VNS