Cambodian delegation pays pre-Tết visit to Long An

LONG AN — A Cambodian delegation led by Men Sam An, Supreme Advisor to the King of Cambodia, Vice President of the Central Committee of the Cambodian People's Party (CPP), and President of the National Council of the Solidarity Front for Development of Cambodian Motherland (SFDCM), paid a visit to the southern province of Long An on Tuesday to extend their Tết (Lunar New Year) greetings to the local Party organisation, administration and people.

Welcoming the guests, Secretary of the Long An Party Committee and Chairman of the provincial People's Council Nguyễn Văn Được thanked the leaders of Cambodia's central agencies and Svay Rieng and Prey Veng provinces for their greetings. He also congratulated them on the significant achievements across all fields that the two provinces and Cambodia have attained during their national construction and development.

In 2024, agencies and sectors of Long An and the two Cambodian provinces engaged in many practical activities in foreign affairs, including mutual visits, celebrations of traditional festivals and big anniversaries, as well as cultural and sports exchanges. Their armed forces regularly shared information, coordinated with and supported each other in crime prevention and control, and together maintained a borderline of peace, friendship, and development.

Notably, they worked closely and effectively in searching for and repatriating the remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who fell down in Cambodia. This collaboration has helped strengthen the traditional friendship and cooperation in various fields, facilitating comprehensive development of and close-knit ties between the two sides, Được went on.

He expressed confidence that Việt Nam and Cambodia, including the three provinces of Svay Rieng, Prey Veng, and Long An, will continue to expand their cooperation in socio-economic development, political stability, border security and order, and social safety in border areas.

For her part, Men Som An praised Long An Province for its sound relations with the Cambodian border provinces.

She congratulated the Vietnamese Government on achieving significant results under the leadership of the Communist Party of Việt Nam. She wished peace, happiness, progress for the people of both Việt Nam and Cambodia. — VNS