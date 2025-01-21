Top legislator welcomes OIF Administrator

HÀ NỘI — National Assembly (NA) Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn received Caroline St-Hilaire, Administrator of the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF), in the Mekong Delta city of Cần Thơ on Tuesday.

Caroline St-Hilaire is in Việt Nam to attend the Parliamentary Assembly of La Francophonie (APF) Executive Committee’s meeting and a parliamentary forum on Francophonie cooperation in sustainable agriculture, food security, and climate change response.

Emphasising that the visit reflects the OIF and its Administrator's respect for and attention to Việt Nam's role, Mẫn expressed his belief that it will open new opportunities and foster cooperation between Việt Nam and the Francophone community in the coming period, aligning with the priorities of both sides.

He appreciated the contributions of the Administrator and the OIF in general in recent years to promoting solidarity, cooperation, peace, democracy, and development globally and within the Francophone community.

Highlighting the significant challenges faced by the world and the community, Mẫn noted that addressing climate change, promoting sustainable agriculture, and ensuring food security are top priorities for developing countries. He stressed that parliaments and parliamentarians play a vital role in collective efforts to tackle these challenges by working alongside governments to discuss, draft, and approve relevant laws and national socio-economic development strategies, and implement the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

As an active and responsible member of the Francophone community and one of the countries hard hit by climate change, Việt Nam consistently supports the community's efforts in responding to climate change, he stated, believing that the forum will serve as a good opportunity for delegates to discuss and propose innovative ideas and measures, as well as to share valuable lessons and best practices in drafting laws and policies for sustainable agricultural development and climate change response.

Appreciating Việt Nam's important role and proactive participation in all mechanisms of the OIF, she affirmed that parliaments and parliamentarians, including those from Việt Nam, play a crucial role in addressing the challenges faced by nations, such as climate change and sustainable agricultural development.

As the International Organisation of La Francophonie will organise an economic and trade survey in Benin in June, the Administrator invited Vietnamese businesses, particularly those from Cần Thơ, to actively join the delegation to seek the signing of numerous cooperation agreements with key businesses and partners.

The top Vietnamese legislator proposed the organisation continue to prioritise and promote collaboration between the Vietnamese NA and the APF so as to create opportunities for deputies to enhance cooperation, exchange experience, and learn from one another, especially in fostering sustainable development and sharing information on scientific collaboration.

He showed his hope that the OIF and Caroline St-Hilaire personnally will continue to promote economic and trade cooperation, as well as trilateral and South-South collaboration, particularly in agriculture, to contribute to reducing poverty, and ensuring food security.

Mẫn also proposed the OIF maintain assistance for Việt Nam in teaching French language, promoting entrepreneurship, and enhancing the role of this language in sustainable tourism development; and work with the APF to implement specific cooperation projects with the Vietnamese legislature, such as capacity building for young and female parliamentarians. — VNS