Việt Nam hopes for reaching green strategic partnership with Norway: official

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam attaches importance to its friendship and multifaceted cooperation with Norway, and welcomes the two sides moving towards signing a Letter of Intent on establishing a green strategic partnership to enhance collaboration in green transition, circular economy, and climate change adaptation, said Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Thị Thu Hằng.

Hằng made the statement on Monday while receiving a delegation of Norwegian parliamentarians led by Aslaug Sem-Jacobsen, Vice Chair of the Norwegian Parliament's Standing Committee on Family and Cultural Affairs, who are on three-day working visit to Việt Nam.

Welcoming the visit, which features many activities such as meetings and exchanges with the National Assembly agencies, ministries, and local authorities of Việt Nam, she welcomed the bilateral cooperation on maritime economy, and suggested the Norwegian parliamentarians raise their support for Việt Nam in lifting the European Commission's "yellow card" warning against its seafood exports, helping it promote sustainable aquaculture.

Aslaug Sem-Jacobsen affirmed the strong commitment of the Norwegian Storting to promoting its effective and substantive relationship with Việt Nam. She shared that the purpose of the delegation's visit is to explore Việt Nam's foreign policy; foster the ongoing negotiations of the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between Việt Nam and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), of which Norway is a member; and enhance economic cooperation between the two sides, especially in areas where Norway has strengths and Việt Nam has needs, such as green transition, renewable energy, circular economy, infrastructure, and maritime economy.

The two sides discussed international and regional issues of common concern in the Asia-Pacific and European regions, shared their stances on the significant challenges facing the world due to the impacts of conflicts, disputes, and strategic competition among major powers, as well as non-traditional security issues.

Hằng affirmed Việt Nam's consistent foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, and multilateralisation and diversification of external relations, and being a friend, a trusted partner, and an active, responsible member of the international community, for a multipolar world order, equality, peace, stability, and development.

Both sides agreed on the need to enhance coordination in addressing global challenges, strongly supporting the peaceful settlement of disputes in the East Sea, in accordance with international law and the 1982 United Nations Convention of the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), contributing to ensuring security, safety, and freedom of navigation, and fostering peace, stability, and prosperity in the regions and the world. — VNS