Party chief commends winners of National Press Awards on Party Building

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm attended a ceremony to announce the winners of the ninth National Press Awards on Party Building -- the Búa Liềm Vàng (Golden Hammer and Sickle) Awards 2024 – in Hà Nội on Monday.

The organising board of the ninth edition received 2,544 entries, up 15 per cent compared to the previous one.

Speaking at the event, Lâm expressed his joy upon learning that the Awards had continued to achieve outstanding results in both quantity and quality, demonstrating the active and proactive response of press agencies and journalist associations, as well as the enthusiastic participation of numerous authors and groups of authors from both central and local levels.

He affirmed that, in recent times, the press has effectively and widely disseminated the Party's major policies and directions regarding the "New Era," the restructuring of the political system's apparatus, and the efforts and determination to address the "bottlenecks" hindering the country's development.

The revolutionary press has clearly demonstrated its role in guiding thoughts and accompanying the Party in significant steps, helping spread trust, responsibility, and aspirations for development among people of all classes, Lâm said, affirming that these contributions are not only the result of creative labour but also a testament to the courage, intellect, and social responsibility of the press in fulfilling its historical mission.

He acknowledged and appreciated the outstanding contributions of the press agencies nationwide, especially those covering the Party building work.

Emphasising that the most important task in 2025 is to successfully achieve the set targets and plans for the 2021-2025 period, thereby laying the foundation for breakthroughs in the next term, he highlighted that journalism focusing on Party building must actively contribute to making the Party increasingly clean, strong, and worthy of its responsibility and historical mission to lead the nation in development during the new era.

The press must closely follow political tasks and major issues of the Party and the country to focus on comprehensive, profound, and effective communication with clear priorities and emphasis, he added. — VNA/VNS