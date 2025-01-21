Politics & Law
Home Politics & Law

Deputy PM, FM congratulates new US Secretary of State

January 21, 2025 - 20:36
Sơn extended an invitation to Secretary Rubio to visit Việt Nam in 2025 - the year marks the 30th anniversary of Việt Nam-US diplomatic ties.
US Secretary State Marco Rubio. — New York Times/VNA Photo

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn on Tuesday sent a letter of congratulations to Marco Rubio on his appointment as US Secretary State, which was confirmed by the US Senate the same day.

In his letter, Sơn reaffirmed Việt Nam’s valuation of the US as one of the leading important partners.

On the back of the foundation for increasingly close relations established over the past three decades, he expressed his confidence that the two countries will continue working closely together to realise the Việt Nam-US Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in a practical and effective manner, meeting the legitimate interests of their people and contributing to the maintenance of peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world.

On the occasion, Sơn extended an invitation to Secretary Rubio to visit Việt Nam in 2025 - the year marks the 30th anniversary of Việt Nam-US diplomatic ties (1995-2025). VNS

Related Stories

Politics & Law

President hosts US Secretary of State

President Tô Lâm hosted a reception to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Hà Nội on Saturday. The US official has just come to Hà Nội to pay tribute to Vietnamese Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng, who passed away on July 19 at the age of 80.

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

Party chief requests further research and refinement in apparatus streamlining process

According to the Party leader, central agencies, the Government, the National Assembly, and political-social organisations have taken the lead by setting an example, swiftly carrying out reviews and refining functions, duties, and internal restructuring. They have completed tasks ahead of schedule and in line with the directives of the Party Central Committee, the Politburo, the Secretariat and the Central Steering Committee.
Politics & Law

NA Chairman hosts leaders attending Parliamentary Assembly of Francophone

Welcoming Speaker of the House of Representatives of Morocco Rachid Talbi El Alami, Mẫn extended a warm welcome to the Moroccan delegation, acknowledging their attendance at the APF Executive Committee’s meeting and the Francophone Parliamentary Forum as a testament to the high regard Morocco holds for its relationship with Việt Nam, particularly its NA.
Politics & Law

Cambodian delegation pays pre-Tết visit to Long An

Secretary of the Long An Party Committee and Chairman of the provincial People's Council Nguyễn Văn Được expressed confidence that Việt Nam and Cambodia, including the three provinces of Svay Rieng, Prey Veng, and Long An, will continue to expand their cooperation in socio-economic development, political stability, border security and order, and social safety in border areas.
Politics & Law

Top legislator welcomes OIF Administrator

Emphasising that the visit reflects the OIF and its Administrator's respect for and attention to Việt Nam's role, National Assembly (NA) Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn expressed his belief that it will open new opportunities and foster cooperation between Việt Nam and the Francophone community in the coming period, aligning with the priorities of both sides.
Politics & Law

Czech media covers PM Phạm Minh Chính’s official visit

The Czech media has highlighted the visit of Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, particularly the elevation of the bilateral relations to a Strategic Partnership, which is expected to open up opportunities for the two countries to strengthen cooperation in economy, trade, and other fields.
Politics & Law

PM arrives in Switzerland for 55th WEF meeting

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, his spouse, and a high-ranking delegation of Việt Nam landed at Zurich Airport on January 20 night (local time), beginning a working visit to Switzerland, during which the leader will attend the 55th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos and conduct bilateral activities.

