Deputy PM, FM congratulates new US Secretary of State

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn on Tuesday sent a letter of congratulations to Marco Rubio on his appointment as US Secretary State, which was confirmed by the US Senate the same day.

In his letter, Sơn reaffirmed Việt Nam’s valuation of the US as one of the leading important partners.

On the back of the foundation for increasingly close relations established over the past three decades, he expressed his confidence that the two countries will continue working closely together to realise the Việt Nam-US Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in a practical and effective manner, meeting the legitimate interests of their people and contributing to the maintenance of peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world.

On the occasion, Sơn extended an invitation to Secretary Rubio to visit Việt Nam in 2025 - the year marks the 30th anniversary of Việt Nam-US diplomatic ties (1995-2025). VNS