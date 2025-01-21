Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Politics & Law

Party chief requests further research and refinement in apparatus streamlining process

January 21, 2025 - 20:20
According to the Party leader, central agencies, the Government, the National Assembly, and political-social organisations have taken the lead by setting an example, swiftly carrying out reviews and refining functions, duties, and internal restructuring. They have completed tasks ahead of schedule and in line with the directives of the Party Central Committee, the Politburo, the Secretariat and the Central Steering Committee.
Party General Secretary Tô Lâm chairs the second meeting of the Central Steering Committee for summarising the implementation of Resolution No. 18-NQ/TW of the 12th Party Central Committee. VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm chaired the second meeting of the Central Steering Committee for summarising the implementation of Resolution No. 18-NQ/TW of the 12th Party Central Committee in Hà Nội on Tuesday.

The Party chief asked for the Central Steering Committee's further research and refinement related the work to ensure that the new organisational apparatus of the political system is stable, operates effectively, stressing that streamlining of the apparatus is not a one-time task.

He acknowledged and highly valued great efforts made by relevant agencies and units to effectively complete a large workload, noting that their new, decisive approach aligns with the right direction and builds on the results of the implementation of Resolution 18 since 2018.

According to the Party leader, central agencies, the Government, the National Assembly, and political-social organisations have taken the lead by setting an example, swiftly carrying out reviews and refining functions, duties, and internal restructuring. They have completed tasks ahead of schedule and in line with the directives of the Party Central Committee, the Politburo, the Secretariat and the Central Steering Committee.

The Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission has concretised the tasks to be carried out, developed detailed plans and provided specific guidance to agencies and units within the political system on the steps and implementation roadmap, ensuring that the new apparatus begins operating efficiently, smoothly, and without interruption.

Meanwhile, the Government has promptly issued policies to protect the rights and interests of officials, Party members, civil servants, public employees, and labourers, contributing to easing concerns and facilitating the restructuring process.

The NA has proactively and quickly reviewed and simplified procedures; and worked with other agencies to research and prepare contents for timely submitting to competent authorities for considering, supplementing and adjusting laws and legal documents to ensure coherence and facilitate the streamlining.

The Party leader attributed these results to the strong unity and high determination of the members of the Steering Committee in directing the assigned departments, ministries, sectors, and localities; and promptly addressing emerging issues to ensure the set goals, requirements, and timelines.

He ordered the Central Steering Committee to maintain its activities and continue to provide advice to the Politburo and the Secretariat in leading and guiding Party committees and organisations, agencies, units, and localities in implementating tasks and solutions in accordance with conclusions of the Party Central Committee, especially those that need to be carried out in 2025. VNS

Related Stories

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

NA Chairman hosts leaders attending Parliamentary Assembly of Francophone

Welcoming Speaker of the House of Representatives of Morocco Rachid Talbi El Alami, Mẫn extended a warm welcome to the Moroccan delegation, acknowledging their attendance at the APF Executive Committee’s meeting and the Francophone Parliamentary Forum as a testament to the high regard Morocco holds for its relationship with Việt Nam, particularly its NA.
Politics & Law

Cambodian delegation pays pre-Tết visit to Long An

Secretary of the Long An Party Committee and Chairman of the provincial People's Council Nguyễn Văn Được expressed confidence that Việt Nam and Cambodia, including the three provinces of Svay Rieng, Prey Veng, and Long An, will continue to expand their cooperation in socio-economic development, political stability, border security and order, and social safety in border areas.
Politics & Law

Top legislator welcomes OIF Administrator

Emphasising that the visit reflects the OIF and its Administrator's respect for and attention to Việt Nam's role, National Assembly (NA) Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn expressed his belief that it will open new opportunities and foster cooperation between Việt Nam and the Francophone community in the coming period, aligning with the priorities of both sides.
Politics & Law

Czech media covers PM Phạm Minh Chính’s official visit

The Czech media has highlighted the visit of Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, particularly the elevation of the bilateral relations to a Strategic Partnership, which is expected to open up opportunities for the two countries to strengthen cooperation in economy, trade, and other fields.
Politics & Law

PM arrives in Switzerland for 55th WEF meeting

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, his spouse, and a high-ranking delegation of Việt Nam landed at Zurich Airport on January 20 night (local time), beginning a working visit to Switzerland, during which the leader will attend the 55th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos and conduct bilateral activities.
Politics & Law

PM meets with Czech President

The Vietnamese PM informed the host about the outcomes of his talks with Czech PM Petr Fiala, saying that both sides had been delighted at the elevation of ties to a strategic partnership, a milestone they described as historic.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom