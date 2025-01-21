Party chief requests further research and refinement in apparatus streamlining process

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm chaired the second meeting of the Central Steering Committee for summarising the implementation of Resolution No. 18-NQ/TW of the 12th Party Central Committee in Hà Nội on Tuesday.

The Party chief asked for the Central Steering Committee's further research and refinement related the work to ensure that the new organisational apparatus of the political system is stable, operates effectively, stressing that streamlining of the apparatus is not a one-time task.

He acknowledged and highly valued great efforts made by relevant agencies and units to effectively complete a large workload, noting that their new, decisive approach aligns with the right direction and builds on the results of the implementation of Resolution 18 since 2018.

According to the Party leader, central agencies, the Government, the National Assembly, and political-social organisations have taken the lead by setting an example, swiftly carrying out reviews and refining functions, duties, and internal restructuring. They have completed tasks ahead of schedule and in line with the directives of the Party Central Committee, the Politburo, the Secretariat and the Central Steering Committee.

The Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission has concretised the tasks to be carried out, developed detailed plans and provided specific guidance to agencies and units within the political system on the steps and implementation roadmap, ensuring that the new apparatus begins operating efficiently, smoothly, and without interruption.

Meanwhile, the Government has promptly issued policies to protect the rights and interests of officials, Party members, civil servants, public employees, and labourers, contributing to easing concerns and facilitating the restructuring process.

The NA has proactively and quickly reviewed and simplified procedures; and worked with other agencies to research and prepare contents for timely submitting to competent authorities for considering, supplementing and adjusting laws and legal documents to ensure coherence and facilitate the streamlining.

The Party leader attributed these results to the strong unity and high determination of the members of the Steering Committee in directing the assigned departments, ministries, sectors, and localities; and promptly addressing emerging issues to ensure the set goals, requirements, and timelines.

He ordered the Central Steering Committee to maintain its activities and continue to provide advice to the Politburo and the Secretariat in leading and guiding Party committees and organisations, agencies, units, and localities in implementating tasks and solutions in accordance with conclusions of the Party Central Committee, especially those that need to be carried out in 2025. VNS