PM receives GCC Secretary-General on sidelines of WEF meeting

DAVOS — Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính received Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi on the sidelines of the 55th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, on Tuesday.

PM Chính affirmed that Việt Nam attaches great importance to promoting mutually beneficial cooperation with the GCC and its member countries. He shared good impressions during his visits to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia (Saudi Arabia) and Qatar in October 2024; and informed that during the trips, Việt Nam and these countries have created new frameworks to develop bilateral relations in a deeper and more practical manner, especially the establishment of the Comprehensive Partnership framework and the signing of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) with the UAE.

Jasem Albudaiwi affirmed that Việt Nam is on the GCC's priority list for signing FTAs, believing that the GCC - Việt Nam cooperative ties is a win-win, mutually beneficial relationship, bringing benefits to both sides.

PM Chính requested the GCC Secretariat to continue to support and assist Việt Nam in further deepening multifaceted cooperative relations with GCC member countries; encourage regional businesses and investment funds to increase cooperation with Việt Nam, promote negotiations on the GCC - Việt Nam FTA, the GCC - Việt Nam Investment Protection and Promotion Agreement, share experiences and assist Việt Nam in building international financial centres.

The two sides agreed to organise activities to enhance understanding between the GCC and Việt Nam, thus helping GCC countries to better understand Việt Nam's potential and allowing the Vietnamese side to exchange and meet with experts, development banks, and investment funds of the GCC.

On this occasion, PM Chính invited Jasem Albudaiwi to visit Việt Nam at a suitable time in 2025. Jasem Albudaiwi accepted the invitation with pleasure and affirmed that he would soon visit Việt Nam to discuss measures to promote GCC - Việt Nam cooperation, including the exploitation of the Memorandum of Understanding between the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the GCC Secretariat. —VNS