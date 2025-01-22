Francophone forum on sustainable agriculture adopts Cần Thơ Declaration

CẦN THƠ — The Francophone Parliamentary Forum on sustainable agriculture, food security, and climate change adaptation, hosted by the Vietnamese National Assembly in the Mekong Delta city of Cần Thơ successfully concluded on January 21 afternoon with the adoption of Cần Thơ Declaration.

The forum attracted crowds of parliamentarians from the Parliamentary Assembly of the Francophonie (APF) Executive Committee and the Francophone community in the world, senior officials of the Vietnamese NA, and representatives from diplomatic missions and international organisations.

The event’s discussion sessions focused on topics related to sustainable agriculture, food security, and climate change adaptation within the Francophone space, recording valuable proposals and recommendations from speakers.

In his closing remarks, NA Vice Chairman Nguyễn Đức Hải emphasised that discussions reached common perceptions which are reflected in the “Cần Thơ Declaration” with strong determination and commitment from French-speaking parliamentarians to promote sustainable development and address global challenges.

He suggested the APF Executive Committee consider adopting a resolution on strengthening Francophone parliamentary cooperation to promote sustainable agriculture development, ensure food security, and adapt to climate change in the French speaking community. He urged the APF and its members to spread the results of the forum, particularly in the upcoming 50th meeting of the APF General Assembly.

Participants unanimously recognised the importance of the agricultural sector in APF member countries and its connection to global challenges, while highlighting the essential role played by parliaments and legislators in shaping policies and promoting multilateral international cooperation for sustainable agriculture and climate change adaptation.

They emphasised the urgent need to accelerate the shift towards sustainable agricultural models, strengthen food security, and implement urgent climate adaptation solutions; while calling for strengthened multilateral cooperation at all levels to solve these issues.

The APF was applauded for issuing and implementing guidelines for legislative work on climate change, which is considered a useful tool to help parliaments in the Francophone community implement effectively their commitments under the Paris Agreement on climate.

Delegates welcomed the Vietnamese NA’s initiative in organising the forum, saying that the event offered a venue for discussing and sharing information and experiences, and promoting ollaborative efforts to achieve the goals of ensuring food security, sustainable agricultural development, and climate change adaptation.

They called on the Francophone parliamentary community to intensify action and tighten cooperation to respond to climate change, promote sustainable agriculture, and ensure food security, focusing on developing legal frameworks and policies in line with international conventions such as the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, the Paris Agreement, and relevant agreements, while also taking into account specific conditions of each member country and territory. — VNA/VNS