Vietnamese PM meets with Lithuanian counterpart in Davos

DAVOS — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính had a meeting with his Lithuanian counterpart Gintautas Paluckas in Davos on January 21 (local time) on the occasion of the 55th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) and bilateral activities in Switzerland.

PM Chính affirmed that Việt Nam attaches importance to the enhancement of ties with the countries it has traditional friendship with, including Lithuania, and wishes to elevate bilateral relations to a new height.

He also underlined Việt Nam’s support for the role of the European country in the region and the world.

To further promote friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation, the two leaders agreed that their countries will continue increasing high-level mutual visits on all channels, and coordinate to effectively implement the available cooperation mechanisms between the two foreign ministries.

PM Paluckas noted that his country treasures the increasingly reinforced cooperation with Việt Nam, saying he believes that the two sides will work out measures for benefiting bilateral ties.

Calling for economic, trade, and energy collaboration to be bolstered and cooperation expanded to potential spheres, including renewable energy and liquefied gas, he stated that Lithuania is ready to assist Vietnam in energy transition and energy infrastructure development.

On this occasion, PM Chính invited his counterpart to pay a visit to Việt Nam in the near future. The Lithuanian PM accepted the invitation with pleasure. — VNS