Việt Nam welcomes ceasefire agreements in Middle East

NEW YORK — The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) held an open ministerial discussion on the situation in the Middle East and Palestine in New York on January 21 under the chair of Ahmed Attaf, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Algeria, which holds the presidency of the UNSC in January 2025.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, many foreign ministers, ambassadors and representatives of more than 60 countries attended the event.

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and delegates welcomed the ceasefire agreements between Israel and Hamas, and between Israel and Lebanon, as well as the formation of new governments in Lebanon and Syria. Guterres considered these moves as positive steps towards lasting peace in the Gaza Strip in particular and the Middle East in general.

However, many opinions expressed caution and concern about the risk of violence breaking out again, emphasising the need for a comprehensive, just and sustainable solution to the Palestinian issue and other hotspots in the Middle East, in accordance with international law and the UN Charter.

Speaking at the meeting, Permanent Representative of Việt Nam to the UN Ambassador Đặng Hoàng Giang welcomed the newly reached ceasefire agreements and highly appreciated the international diplomatic efforts that have contributed to promoting dialogue between the parties, bringing the prospect of ending the conflict in Gaza and creating a foundation for sustainable peace in the region.

The Vietnamese representative affirmed the importance of complying with international law, the UN Charter, relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council and the UN General Assembly, as well as provisional measures of the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Giang stressed that the implementation and maintenance of ceasefires must go hand in hand with the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure, the release of all hostages, and ensuring the smooth flow of humanitarian aid to people throughout Gaza, with the key role of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

On this occasion, the Ambassador reaffirmed Việt Nam's support for the two-state solution based on the pre-1967 borders, calling on the international community to urgently deploy efforts to rebuild Gaza, restore the socio-economy, and consolidate the foundation for a lasting peace. — VNA/VNS