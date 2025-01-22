Vietnamese PM meets with Panamanian President in Davos

DAVOS — Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính had talks with Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino Quintero in Davos on January 21 (local time), within the framework of the 55th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) and his bilateral activities in Switzerland.

Emphasising that Việt Nam highly evaluates Panama's role and position in Central America and Latin America, PM Chính expressed appreciation for the support the people of Panama have extended to Việt Nam during its past struggle for national liberation and in its current national construction process. He highlighted that the close relationship between the two countries' people will provide a favourable condition for strengthening the bilateral ties, particularly in politics, diplomacy, economy, and trade.

Affirming Việt Nam plays an important role for Panama, President José Quintero stressed the need for the two countries to strengthen their collaboration in an increasingly competitive world.

The President stressed that the two countries have various areas where they can enhance cooperation and complement each other, such as trade and services. He thanked Vietnamese businesses for their ongoing support and for choosing to do business with Panama over the years.

He also noted that the scale of trade, Việt Nam's role in Asia, and the hardworking and diligent nature of the Vietnamese people are added values for the cooperation between the two countries.

To develop the bilateral relationship in a more effective and substantive manner, the two leaders agreed that both sides need to increase the exchange of delegations, particularly at the high level; enhance trade and investment cooperation; and expand collaboration to new fields such as infrastructure, electric vehicles, pharmaceuticals, tourism development, and people-to-people exchanges.

PM Chính affirmed that based on its experience in agriculture and rice production, Việt Nam is ready to share its knowledge and support Panama in food production, particularly rice cultivation. Việt Nam is also prepared to create favourable conditions for Panamanian enterprises in doing business and investing in Việt Nam, as well as gaining access to its 60 FTA (free trade agreement) partner markets.

On this occasion, he conveyed invitations from Party General Secretary Tô Lâm and State President Lương Cường to President José Quintero to visit Việt Nam soon. The latter happily accepted the invitations. — VNA/VNS